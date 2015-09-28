* Stock marks worst one-day fall ever as debt fears grow
* UK mining index at lowest level since Dec. 2008
* Investec note calls for deeper restructuring
* Traders concerned there is no "floor" for price
By Lionel Laurent and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 28 Shares in mining and trading
company Glencore fell almost 30 percent and closed at a
record low on Monday over concerns it is not doing enough to cut
its debt to withstand a prolonged fall in global metals prices.
About 3.5 billion pounds ($5.33 billion) in market value was
wiped off the Swiss-based firm, whose $10 billion share offering
in 2011 turned its managers into billionaire shareholders but
left it saddled with debt - a growing problem as commodity
prices fell.
Chief executive Ivan Glasenberg had to bow to shareholder
pressure this month by agreeing to cut debt as worries mounted
over the firm's ability to protect its credit rating.
Glencore has said it will suspend dividends, sell assets and
raise cash, among other measures, to cut its $30 billion debt
pile and protect its rating after the prices of its main
products, copper and coal fell.
The fall followed publication of a note by analysts at
investment bank Investec which raised doubts about Glencore's
valuation if spot metal prices do not improve. The note pointed
to high debt levels and a need for deeper restructuring.
"If major commodity prices remain at current levels, our
analysis implies that, in the absence of substantial
restructuring, nearly all the equity value of both Glencore and
Anglo American could evaporate," the analysts wrote.
London-listed Glencore has already raised $2.5 billion
through a share placement, part of a wider plan to cut its net
debt.
Glencore directors and employees took up 22 percent of the
new shares as the company's executives try to shore up market
confidence in the business and retain their stake levels, by
percentage.
Glencore's top individual shareholders, according to Thomson
Reuters Eikon data, include Glasenberg, with an 8.4 percent
stake, and Qatar Holding, with 8.2 percent. Qatar is also a top
shareholder of German automaker Volkswagen
, another beaten-up blue-chip.
Monday's fall spread to the broader UK mining sector, which
has also felt the pain from an emerging-markets slowdown and a
crash in commodities prices. The FTSE 350 mining index sank to
its lowest level since Dec. 2008.
Both Glencore and Anglo American declined to
comment.
"A FEW LEVERS LEFT"
The sharp slide in Glencore's share price was triggered by
the firm's move in August to cut its forecast for earnings from
trading, a division meant to help cushion the company against
tumbling commodities prices.
This was compounded by an increasingly shaky economic
outlook for top commodities consumer China and lower copper
prices - Glencore's largest earner.
On Monday shares of Glencore closed down 29.4 percent at
78.09 pence after falling as much as 31 percent to a record low
of 66.67 pence. The stock is down around 75 percent
year-to-date.
The cost of insuring exposure to the debt of Glencore hit
record highs, also on concerns the company could not withstand
steep fall in metals prices.
Anglo American shares closed down 10 percent.
Glencore's plan to cut its net debt by a third by the end of
2016 has failed to boost market confidence in the company.
"Investors are not yet convinced that Glencore has gone far
enough to totally allay fears that the industrial assets can
service the new lower debt level," Goldman Sachs analysts said
in a note last week.
"Glencore has a few levers left - further lowering capex,
signing streaming deals and releasing more working capital.
Recent underperformance suggests that the measures exercised are
insufficient and more is needed."
After Glencore announced its debt-cutting plans, Moody's
credit-rating agency affirmed its Baa2 rating on the company but
changed the outlook to negative, from stable, "to reflect the
scope for a prolonged difficult market that may cause a slower
recovery in Glencore's financial profile".
S&P affirmed Glencore's BBB rating and kept a negative
outlook, also citing worries over economic slowdown in China and
copper prices.
CHINA OUTLOOK
The outlook for China's economy was also a drag on markets,
with forecasts pointing to a likely shrinking of the country's
giant factory sector for the second month in a row. Profits
earned by Chinese industrial companies declined at the sharpest
rate in four years in August, according to official data.
Brewin Dolphin analyst Nik Stanojevic said investors were
likely pricing in a fresh drop for metals and commodities
prices.
News that Glencore had sold a nickel project in Brazil to
Horizonte Minerals for $8 million offered little
respite, with Hobart Capital Markets' Justin Haque saying the
price was a fraction of what Glencore had spent.
Traders warned that the stock might fall even further if
more assets were put on the block.
"The market is concerned that there is going to be a
fire-sale going on at Glencore," said Beaufort Securities' sales
trader Basil Petrides.
"I don't think anybody knows where the floor is on the stock
at the moment."
($1 = 0.6571 pounds)
