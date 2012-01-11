LONDON Jan 11 European equities edged higher to breach technical resistance and hit a five-month high in choppy trade on Wednesday before pulling back, with a close around the high potentially opening the door for strong gains, analysts said.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,027.82 points after touching 1,029.32, the highest since early August.

Charts showed the index faced strong technical resistance at 1,028 points - its intermediate high in October 2011, a 61.8 percent retracement of a fall last summer and a level around the 200-day moving average. It tried several times this month to convincingly break the level but failed to stay above that. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)