(Repeats story to attach to headline, no changes to text)

LONDON, July 10 European shares moved higher on Tuesday in a broad-based rise squeezed higher in thin trade as traders speculated that Germany would pave the way for European bailout funds to be used more flexibly.

At 0854 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.8 percent at 1,038.36 points, after earlier being as low as 1,039.86.

"Today's the decision of the German constitutional court and some investors are expecting a positive reaction, so that is one of the reasons why the market is up a little bit," said Oliver Roth, head trader at Close Brothers Seydler in Frankfurt. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Toni Vorobyova)