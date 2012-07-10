(Adds context, quote, link, updates price)

LONDON, July 10 European shares moved higher on Tuesday in a broad-based rally as traders speculated Germany would pave the way for European bailout funds to be used more flexibly.

At 0918 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.9 percent at 1,038.66 points.

Germany's top court is meeting on Tuesday to address whether Europe's new bailout fund, the ESM, and budget rules are compatible with national law. The German parliament approved the ESM in June, but the court hearing is expected to take some time, keeping Europe on tenterhooks.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the court that a big delay to the ESM could cause uncertainty on markets and a loss of confidence in the EU's ability to make decisions.

"Some investors are expecting a positive reaction, so that is one of the reasons why the market is up a little bit," said Oliver Roth, head trader at Close Brothers Seydler in Frankfurt.

