PARIS, March 6 The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares vaulted over its 2011 peak and hit a 4-1/2 year high on Wednesday morning, helped in part by M&A talk in the telecom sector.

At 0823 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.25 percent at 1,192.01 points, a level not seen since September 2008.

On Tuesday, Wall Street's Dow Jones industrial average hit its highest level ever.