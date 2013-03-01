BRIEF-AIG CEO Peter Hancock to resign
* Peter D. Hancock, president and chief executive officer, has informed board of directors of his intention to resign
LONDON, March 1 European shares briefly turned positive in jittery early trade on Friday as investors weighed some solid corporate numbers and a strong print on Spanish data against looming U.S. budget cuts and weak Chinese numbers.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 hit a session high of 1,172.57 points before dipping back into the red, to trade down 0.1 percent at 1,170.65 points by 0827 GMT.
"The market is open for a pullback, but as soon as it goes lower everyone just scrambles back in to buy," said Martin Tormey, head of equity trading at Goodbody Stockbrokers.
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results