BRIEF-Glycomimetics Q4 loss per share $0.36
* Glycomimetics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
LONDON, March 12 European shares turned slightly higher in morning trade on Tuesday, led by miner Antofagasta after it more than doubled its dividend payout.
Shares in the mining firm rose 5 percent after it announced a higher-than-expected dividend hike on the back of higher profits.
It topped the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was up 0.1 percent at 1,195.67 at 0844 GMT, consolidating just below a 4-1/2 year high hit on Friday.
* Glycomimetics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
JOHANNESBURG, March 1 Net1 UEPS Technologies will pay 2 billion rand ($150 million) for a 15 percent stake in South Africa's Cell C, it said on Wednesday.
* sees U.S. February auto industry sales at 17.5 million vehicles on an annualized basis