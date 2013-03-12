LONDON, March 12 European shares turned slightly higher in morning trade on Tuesday, led by miner Antofagasta after it more than doubled its dividend payout.

Shares in the mining firm rose 5 percent after it announced a higher-than-expected dividend hike on the back of higher profits.

It topped the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was up 0.1 percent at 1,195.67 at 0844 GMT, consolidating just below a 4-1/2 year high hit on Friday.