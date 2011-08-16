LONDON Aug 16 European shares pared losses on Tuesday after the Fitch ratings agency reaffirmed the U.S.'s triple A credit rating and after better than expected industrial output data from the world's biggest economy.

U.S. industrial output rose in July at its fastest pace in seven months as strong auto production boosted manufacturing and extreme heat led Americans to use more electricity for air conditioning.

At 1327 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading blue-chip shares was down 0.8 percent at 961.68 points. (Written by David Brett)