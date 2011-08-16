LONDON Aug 16 Automakers and utilities fell as European shares ended three straight session's of gains on Tuesday, after growth worries returned to haunt investors on weaker than expected German and euro zone GDP data.

The FTSEurofirst 300 , however, finished off its session low of 951.03 after rating agency Fitch affirmed the U.S.'s triple A credit rating and stronger than expected industrial output data from the World's biggest economy lifted investor sentiment.

Investors will be watching closely a press conference with French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, due at 1600 GMT, after they met in Paris to discuss what further measures they can take to contain Europe's debt crisis, which is now spreading to the continent's core.

Austerity measures weighed on Italian utilities such as Snam Rete Gas and electricity grid operator Terna , which traded around four times their 30-day average volume and fell 9.9 and 13.6 percent respectively, after the government raised its so-called Robin Hood tax on the energy sector. (Written by David Brett)