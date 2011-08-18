LONDON Aug 18 European shares extended their fall in afternoon trade on Thursday, as higher-than-expected weekly U.S. jobless claims and a slump in U.S. Mid-Atlantic factory activity added to a gloomy outlook for global economic growth.

Banks were among the top losers, with the STOXX Europe 600 banking index down 7 percent.

Societe Generale , Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland shed more than 10 percent.

By 1439 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 4.7 percent at 926.09 points, on track for its biggest one-day percentage drop since March 2009.

The pan-European index is down more than 14 percent so far this month -- on track for its biggest monthly fall since September 2002 -- on concerns over slowing global growth and the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

Adding to the gloom, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said its index of business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region sank in August, falling to the lowest level since March 2009, and new claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week.

Automakers and resources stocks , whose performance relies on global economic growth, also came under heavy selling pressure.

"Macro data is getting worse, people have again been selling into the bounce during the week and with thin volume there is free-fall if everybody tries to hedge and sell," a Swiss-based trader said.

(Additional reporting by Joanne Frearson and Atul Prakash)

(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Erica Billingham)