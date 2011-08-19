* FTSEurofirst 300 down 2.4 pct
* DAX on track for biggest monthly loss ever
* Tech shares up as Autonomy soars on HP takeover
By Harro ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Aug 19 European shares flirted with
two-year lows on Friday, extending the previous session's sharp
sell-off, as fears of a global recession and a short-funding
crunch for regional banks intensified.
At 1115 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 2.4 percent at 902.65 points, having
gone as low as 890.74, just above the two-year low of 888.11 hit
on Aug. 9.
"The market is very concerned about the deteriorating
outlook for global growth in general and the United States in
particular," said Marcus Svedberg, chief economist at East
Capital, which has 5 billion euros ($7.2 billion) under
management.
Fears of recession gathered pace as JPMorgan economists
lowered their estimates for economic growth in the United
States, following a similar move by Morgan Stanley.
"There is a danger that forecasters may be behind the curve,
though, as has been the case at turnings points previously,
suggested by economic activity data in the United States and
elsewhere," Svedberg added.
Stocks fell across the board, and the banking sector, highly
exposed to the euro zone debt crisis, was among the hardest hit.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index was down 2.9
percent. It is down almost 32 percent in 2011.
Lloyds and KBC Groep fell 5.8 and 5.5
percent, while Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) fell 5 percent.
Some European banks are being forced to pay more for access
to short-term U.S. dollar loans as fresh fears surface over the
euro-zone fiscal crisis spreading through the financial sector.
The STOXX Europe 600 Technology index was the only
sector showing gains, up 1.3 percent, boosted by Autonomy Corp
, which soared 75 percent, after Hewlett-Packard Co
said it would buy the British software company for as
much as $11.7 billion.
CHEAPNESS VS RISK
Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the
STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward
price-to-earnings of 8.7, against a 10-year average of more than
13.
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 was down 2.2
percent, France's CAC40 fell 2.1 percent, and Germany's
DAX fell 3.9 percent.
The German blue-chip index hit a 21-month low at 5,345.36
points, a level not seen since November 2009.
After showing months of resilience, the German index is down
24 percent this month and could record its biggest monthly drop
since its launch in 1998, breaking a September 2002 record when
the index lost 25.5 percent.
"It proves that European investors are turning to the German
market (for short-selling) as (other European) domestic markets
are unattractive due to regulatory obstacles," said Stefan de
Schutter at Frankfurt-based Alpha Trading.
Last week short-selling was banned on financial shares and
related financial instruments by France, Italy, Spain and
Belgium.
Trading volumes in the German blue-chip index were high,
with almost 120 percent of the 90-day daily average by midday.
Europe's main investor fear gauge, the VDAX-NEW volatility
index , jumped 18 percent, hovering near 2 1/2 year
highs, signalling a sharp rise in investors' risk aversion.
