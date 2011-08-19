* FTSEurofirst 300 ends down 1.7 pct on day, 6 pct on week

* On track for record monthly drop, has shed 16 pct in Aug

* Global growth, sovereign crisis, bank funding fears drive move

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Aug 19 European shares ended Friday and the week firmly in the red after global growth, sovereign debt and bank funding concerns led a broad-based flight from equity market risk and helped push an index of leading lenders to a fresh two-year low.

Banks fell from the open, hit the low and remained under the cosh throughout, with rising borrowing costs the latest problem to hit the battered sector as it grapples with a regional debt crisis.

Persistent concern over the handling of the crisis, particularly the lack of political unity, and the region's piecemeal short-selling ban also contributed to the sector slide, traders said.

UK and German banks, not covered by a ban, were among the worst hit, with Lloyds Banking Group down 4.8 percent and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) off 2.7 percent, although other continental heavyweights such as Santander also fell.

The day's fall was "a continuation of the same two themes: concern over the prospects for world growth and concern over the stability of the euro zone", Alan Brown, chief investment officer at Schroders, which manages $329 billon, said.

"As often happens at times of great uncertainty, natural value buyers will often sit on the sidelines rather than try to catch the proverbial falling knife. Thin August markets compound the problem," he wrote in a note.

The slide was still not enough to tempt bargain hunters, Markus Huber, head of sales at ETX Capital said, because "many who have jumped into the market on previous occasions when there was a major sell-off have been severely burned".

Falls for other peripheral euro zone lenders, including KBC , down 3.9 percent, pushed the regional index down 3 percent and, in a sign of just how far it has fallen in recent weeks, its combined market capitalisation is now less than U.S. tech firm Apple Inc .

Chalking up a fourth straight week of declines -- and down 6 percent this week -- the FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 1.7 percent at 909.79 points.

It is now down 16 percent this month -- on track for its biggest monthly drop since being launched in 1999 -- and 19 percent this year.

Investor flight from assets perceived as more risky was also visible in the Euro STOXX Volatility index rising 0.3 percent to a near two-and-a-half-year high, as well as fresh inflows into gold, the Swiss franc and core-Europe government bonds.

GROWTH CONCERNS

Among the worst hit of regional indexes was Spain's IBEX 35 , down 2.1 percent by the close, weighed by Madrid's announcement of fresh austerity cuts, albeit with some tax measures to try and stimulate growth.

Elsewhere, concern about growth was evident in a report by JPMorgan, which became the latest bank to lower its U.S. growth forecasts, a feeling also reflected at the corporate level, with Fiat Industrial hit by a Goldman Sachs downgrade.

The stock led blue-chip fallers across the region and ended down 6.4 percent, just off a record low, in heavy volume nearly two-and-a-half times the 90-day daily average.

Bucking the downwards trend and propping up the STOXX Europe 600 Tech index , one of two sector gainers, was Autonomy , up a chunky 72 percent after an $11.7 billion takeover bid from U.S. firm Hewlett-Packard .

As a result of the recent sharp sell-off in European equities, the price-earnings ratio of the STOXX Europe 600 has a one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 8.7, against a 10-year average of more than 13.

"The market today is pricing no growth in earnings into perpetuity," Francesco Curto, head of the CROCI valuations team at Deutsche Bank, said. "Clearly the market does not believe in the current earnings forecasts, or the forecasts for next year." (Additional reporting by Josie Cox in Frankfurt and Dominic Lau in London; Editing by David Hulmes; Graphic by Scott Barber) ============================================================ For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================ For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:.................................