* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1.2 percent
* Eni jumps, leads energy sector higher
* Defensive shares such as drugmakers in demand
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 22 Beaten-down European shares
rebounded on Monday as Eni , the largest foreign oil
operator in Libya, jumped on hopes of an end to conflict there
and as investors grabbed shares offering value after recent
declines.
Italian oil and gas company Eni rose 4.7 percent, leading
energy stocks higher, after Libyan rebels that have been
fighting to end Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's four-decade rule
entered the capital Tripoli. The European oil and gas shares
rose 1.7 percent.
At 0908 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.2 percent at 920.75 points after
falling 1.7 percent on Friday. The index is still down about 15
percent so far this month and is on track for its biggest
monthly decline since the index started in 1999.
Defensive sectors such as healthcare were also in demand,
with the sector index up 1.7 percent and Roche
gained 2.7 percent.
"I am sure that there are some bargain hunters active in the
market. Equities might gain some momentum as the week
progresses," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin
Dolphin.
"But if the market has to sustain the rebound, it has to
have some cyclical sectors such as banks and mining behind it.
Defensives tend to steady the markets, but I am not sure that
they help to lead to a sustainable path for a rebound."
He said that the market wanted to see sentiment turning more
favourably towards cylicals such as financials, but it looked
difficult in the current environment when everybody was
focusing on the risks of a slowdown.
European stocks have fallen sharply in the past weeks and
hover not far from a two-year low on growing concerns that the
global economy could head for a recession.
"Markets run on two emotions -- fear and greed, and we have
switched to the fear emotion in recent weeks. Recession fears
are major concerns for investors and we have seen a lot of
economic indicators slowing quite substantially," said Keith
Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
LOW VALUATIONS
Nomura analyst Ian Scott said that on some measures,
European stocks were now trading on similar valuations to those
that prevailed in early 2009, but the fundamentals were not as
severe as they were some years ago.
"With European stocks now priced for a hit to earnings of
approximately 30 percent, we still believe the overall market is
oversold at current levels. That said, within the market, the
most cyclical sectors still trade on above normal multiples
and are vulnerable to further underperformance."
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, the STOXX Europe
600 index carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 8.7, the lowest since early 2009, against a 10-year
average of 13.3.
Investors kept a close eye on the European debt crisis,
which has been undermining sentiment. European Central Bank
Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told an Austrian magazine
he was concerned that euro zone countries will not push through
parliamentary approval of changes to their EFSF bailout fund as
quickly as planned.
Member states have to adopt revisions to the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) so that it can take over
from the ECB the job of buying debt of struggling members on
secondary markets if needed.
Investors waited for a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke at an annual central bank conference in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday for his views on the pace of
economic growth and for any hints of tools the Fed has to
fortify the economy.
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................