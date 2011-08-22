* FTSEurofirst up 1.4 pct
* Italian oil stocks rise as Libyan rebels enter Tripoli
* Integrated oil rise as BarCap talks up fundamentals
* Gold stocks wanted as global growth worries remain
By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 22 Investors tucked into beaten down
oil stocks, helping lift Europe's leading shares on Monday after
a sharp retreat the previous week, while gold issues drew
interest amid lingering worries about global growth.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 1.4 percent at 922.54 points at 1107 GMT, having traded
just one third of its 90-day average and after falling 1.7
percent on Friday.
"We're seeing indexes bounce in light volumes but sentiment
remains broadly unchanged. This rally feels vacuous," Jimmy
Yates, head of equities at CMC Markets said.
Italian integrated oil firms were among the top performers
on hopes of an end to the conflict in Libya.
ENI , the largest foreign oil operator in Libya,
rose 5.6 percent and Saras gained 4.6 percent on
prospects for a resumption of oil operations were Muammar
Gaddafi's regime to fold.
Heavyweight integrated oil stocks featured heavily too as
investors bought back in on the dips.
Analysts at Barclays Capital noted that the high dividend
yields, stong asset backing and robust balance sheets, which
helped integrated oils significantly outperform the wider market
during the 2008 credit crises, are even more prevelant now.
"These characteristics are even stronger this time around
and, with the Brent oil price trading above $100/bl and our
expectation that it will remain so, we see very little risk to
sector dividends."
The broker said Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), BG Group
and Galp Energia , up between 1.1 and 2.7 percent, were
its preferred play in the sector.
Oil services firm Petrofac added 4 after it posted
forecast-beating first-half results and a buoyant outlook and
hiked its dividend. [ID:
DEFENSIVE PLAYS
As concerns lingered over the state of the global economy,
gold hovered near all-time highs at just below $1,900 an ounce.
China's top official newspaper said on Monday the crises
currently impacting the United States and Europe will have a
far-reaching impact on its real economy.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to close the door
on the idea of "euro bonds", which market commentators see as a
way of the region easing the regions debt troubles.
So defensively-minded equity investors turned to gold plays
such as Rangold and Petropavlovsk , up 3.9
percent and 6.2 percent respectively, as a proxy for the
precious metal.
Citigroup raised its recommendation on Russian miner
Petropavlovsk to "buy" and named Randgold as its preferred play
in the sector, while upping its gold price forecasts by
up to 25 percent.
"We have increased our gold price forecasts to accommodate
the impact that global financial tension is having on gold," Jon
Bergtheil, analyst at Citigroup, said.
Defensively-perceived sectors such as healthcare were also
in demand, with the sector index up 2.8 percent and
Roche gained 3.5 percent.
Actelion rose 2.5 percent as Barclays Capital
upgraded its rating on Europe's largest pure-play biotech group
to "overweight" from "underweight", on valuation grounds.
Unrelenting concerns over euro zone debt and worries that
the United States and Europe could fall into into recession have
left this session's rally feeling somewhat hollow.
The FTSEurofirst index is still down about 15 percent so far
this month and is on track for its biggest monthly decline since
the index started in 1999.
"The important aspect to note is if we break below the key
lows of early August (888.11) then the trading landscape can get
potentially nasty. That would negate the short term bullish
outlook for this week and see the bearish trend resume," said
Sandy Jadeja, chief technical analyst at City Index.
With global growth at the forefront of investors' minds, the
meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday
will be keenly awaited, with hopes further quantitative easing
could be announced.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke used the same meeting
last year to first hint at a second round of quantitative easing
to help spur the U.S. economy.
(Editing by David Cowell)
