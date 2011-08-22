* FTSEurofirst closes 0.8 pct higher, after slump last week
* ENI leads rise for oil shares
* Gold stocks wanted as global growth worries remain
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Aug 22 European shares bounced on Monday
after a steep sell-off last week, with Italy's ENI
among the main gainers on hopes that a new political regime in
Libya will help it restore oil production activities to former
levels.
ENI, the biggest foreign oil producer in Libya, rose 6.3
percent. France's Total , also among heavyweight energy
companies active in Libya, rose 2.3 percent.
The sector gained 1.3 percent, despite Brent crude
falling by more than $1 to around $107 a barrel, with traders
and investors anticipating the resumption of oil exports from
OPEC-member Libya as a six-month civil war there appeared close
to an end.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose 0.8 percent to close at 916.78 points, having risen as high
as 933.35, after falling 6 percent last week.
Trading volume was light at 86 percent of the index's
average for the last 90 days. This caused some strategists to
question whether the rally would continue, but others said the
market may have hit its low.
"If you believe super-easy monetary policy and lower oil
prices can help growth stay positive, albeit rather anaemically,
then this market forms a base," Bob Parker, senior adviser at
Credit Suisse, said. "It's not going to be driven by corporate
earnings. It's going to be macro-driven."
The pan-European index is still down 18.3 percent in 2011.
Investors have cut their exposure to risky assets such as
stocks following an escalation of the euro zone debt crisis, the
United States losing its triple-A credit rating and weak
economic data from major economies -- which sparked concerns
they may lapse back into recession.
The Federal Reserve holds its annual global banking
conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the end of the week,
with markets watching a speech on Friday by Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke for clues to whether he plans further quantitative
easing (QE) or other stimulus measures for the flagging U.S.
economy.
Parker said there was a "risk of disappointment" and the
market may be expecting too much in looking for Bernanke to
announce more QE.
ONE YEAR FORWARD
The healthcare sector rose 2 percent. The defensive
attractions of the sector have helped it outperform the wider
market in 2011 and it has lost just 2.6 percent.
As a consequence, its price-earnings ratio is now above the
average. Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed
the STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward
price-to-earnings of 8.7, the lowest since early 2009, while the
healthcare sector trades at 10 times.
Roche rose 3 percent after an experimental drug
designed to raise "good" HDL cholesterol produced encouraging
results in a small mid-stage clinical trial.
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 and France's CAC40
both rose 1.1 percent, while Germany's DAX fell
0.1 percent.
Investors continue to worry about the impact of a weaker
economic backdrop on German exporters such as carmaker BMW
, down 4.2 percent.
Gold rose almost 2 percent to a record near $1,900 an ounce
as a sputtering global economy boosted expectations for further
monetary easing, raising bullion's appeal as a hedge against
inflation.
Citigroup raised its gold price forecasts, upped its
recommendation on London-listed Russian miner Petropavlovsk
to "buy" and named Randgold as its preferred
play in the sector. The two companies gained 6.2 and 3.9 percent
respectively.
Some technical analysts remained cautious about the wider
market.
"The important aspect to note is if we break below the key
lows of early August (888.11) then the trading landscape can get
potentially nasty. That would negate the short-term bullish
outlook for this week and see the bearish trend resume," said
Sandy Jadeja, chief technical analyst at City Index.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index for the pan-European
benchmark rose to nearly 30 on Monday. In technical terms, it
remained "oversold", defined by values below 30.
(Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by David Holmes)
