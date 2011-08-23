* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1.2 percent
* Autos feature among top gainers
* UBS gains after announcing cuts
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Aug 23 Autos featured among recovering
European stocks on Tuesday as Chinese data showed the world's
second-biggest economy is still growing strongly and on investor
hopes of a fresh round of U.S. quantitative easing.
The European auto sector was among the biggest
gainers, up 1.5 percent. The economically-sensitive sector has
lost more than 28 percent this month, on worries that slowing
global growth will hurt the export prospects of companies such
as Germany's BMW .
An upgrade to "add" from "neutral" at WestLB helped BMW rise
2.2 percent.
The flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), designed to
preview China's factory output before official data is released,
edged up to 49.8 in August from July's final reading of 49.3
-- showing that while the pace of growth is
slowing, it remains robust.
At 1109 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index was up 1.2 percent at 927.51 points after rising 0.8
percent on Monday. Volume was low, at around a third of the
daily average for the past 90 days.
The index is still down more than 17 percent in 2011 so far
on worries that major economies may go into recession, and about
the euro zone debt crisis.
Strategists said valuations were very attractive.
"Things got a bit overdone, not just oversold. At some point
low valuations will lead to higher returns," said Philip
Isherwood, European equities strategist at Evolution Securities.
"Dividend yields are higher than bond yields: you buy into
that, you don't sell it."
Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the
STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward
price-to-earnings of 9, against a 10-year average of more than
13.
Miners were another beneficiary of the news from China, the
world's biggest metals consumer, though the Stoxx Europe 600
Basic Resources Index gave up best levels of the session
and was up 0.7 percent at midday.
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 rose 1.2 percent,
Germany's DAX rose 1.5 percent and France's CAC40
rose 1.7 percent.
VOLATILITY FALLS
Appetite for riskier assets such as equities grew, with the
Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , one of Europe's main
barometers of fear, dropping 6.9 percent.
Corporate results also boosted shares. Swiss chocolate maker
Lindt & Spruengli rose 6.7 percent after reporting
profits up by almost a third and maintaining its sales growth
outlook for the year.
"Any data that just hints that the world is not ending is
going to be well received by the market. We had
better-than-anticipated Chinese factory data overnight and some
of the corporate results this morning were also good," said Ian
Richards, European equity strategist at RBS.
Banking stocks rose as investors felt a recent sell-off was
overdone. Barclays was up 2.7 percent, with its
price-earnings ratios for 2011 and 20012 having fallen to 5.3
and 3.9 respectively, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
The stock has lost almost half its value in the past three
months.
Swiss bank UBS AG rose 2.3 percent after saying it
planned to slash around 3,500 jobs as it seeks to shave some 2
billion Swiss francs from annual costs by the end of 2013.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Andrew
Callus)
