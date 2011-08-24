* FTSEurofirst down 0.4 pct

* Investors turn cautios on U.S. QE hopes

* Heineken drops on H1 profit miss and outlook

* Ageas rises on share buyback

By David Brett

LONDON, Aug 24 Beverage firms led Europe's top shares lower on Wednesday, as mixed corporate results and cooling hopes over the prospect of further economic stimulus in the U.S. saw the recent rebound lose steam.

Heineken NV , the world's third largest brewer, shed 14.6 percent as it said depressed consumer confidence and poor summer weather would hit second-half figures after first-half profit fell short of expectations.

The results helped drag the Europe 600 Food & Beverage index 2 percent lower, with the world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev , which recently warned of challenging times in its biggest market the United States, down 3.2 percent.

Investors in these austere market continue to punish corporates that fail to fully meet their expectations or show any sign of weakness.

Shares in London-listed motor insurer Admiral fell more than 6 percent with analysts citing a rise in the company's combined ratio -- a measure of how profitable an insurer is -- as a reason for the stock's decline, despite the company posting higher interim earnings.

At 0750 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.4 percent at 920.38 points after rising 0.8 percent in each of the past two trading days on hopes further quantitative easing from the United States would prevent a global recession.

"We had a lot of excitement before as we headed into the last euro summit, much of the hype failed to come to fruition, so I think we've got be cautious," said Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is set to make a key speech at an annual central bank conference in Jackson Hole on Friday, where it is expected he will provide hints for further measures to revive the struggling economy.

"I think there will be a lot of promoting the positives, so long on principal short on detail," Potts said.

He added the markets are now pricing in a recession, which Barclays did not believe was the likely scenario to be played out over the next couple of years and remained relatively positive on the prospects for equities.

Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX gained 0.2 percent and France's CAC40 climbed 0.1 percent.

Hopes remain that even if a third round of QE from the United States does not materialise, corporates' ability to adapt quickly to the worsening macro economic outlook and their robust balance sheets would support the investment case for equities.

"From our viewpoint, we are convinced that the economies worldwide will continue to expand, albeit perhaps at a more pedestrian pace than many had expected, but on that basis equities look - at least temporarily - like a bargain," said Lothar Mentel, chief investment officer at Octopus Investments, which manages $4 billion.

Belgium-based insurer Ageas rose 9 percent as it announced it would start a share buyback programme of its outstanding common stock for a maximum amount of up to 250 million euros, despite reporting less-than-expected first-half profit.

Elsewhere, WPP Plc , the world's largest advertising group, rose 3.4 percent after saying it would plan for 2012 on a conservative basis, although strength in emerging markets has so far helped it to post 7-month growth broadly in line with its annual forecast.

Nine out of 10 STOXX Europe 600 companies due to report in the second-quarter earnings season have done so, with half beating or meeting expectations and half missing, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.

The average earnings miss of those who reported was 22.6 percent, the data showed, while earnings for the third quarter have subsequently been downgraded by an average 2.9 percent. (Additional reporting by Simon Jessop, Jon Hopkins; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters) david.brett@thoms nreuters.com; 020 7542 8099; Reuters Messaging:

============================================================ For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================ For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:.................................