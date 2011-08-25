LONDON Aug 25 European stock index futures pointed to a rise in equities for a fourth straight session on Thursday on expectations that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke could signal stimulus measures in his speech on Friday to help the struggling economy.

At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 0.4 to 0.5 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)