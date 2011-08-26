* FTSEurofirst 300 ends down 0.7 pct; up 1 pct on week
* Early losses pared as Fed leaves door to QE3 open
* Banks, insurers among hardest hit
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Aug 26 European shares ended lower on
Friday after U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke announced no fresh
measures to boost sluggish growth in the world's largest
economy, although they managed to eke out a small weekly gain
and snap a four-week losing streak.
After a volatile week's trade, in which a three-day
short-covering rally gave way to two sessions of falls as hopes
for a third round of U.S quantitative easing dimmed, the market
sold off heavily after Bernanke's speech before paring losses.
"The initial reaction was overdone," a London-based
portfolio trader at a leading U.S. investment bank said, while
economists at Societe Generale said the decision to extend a
September Fed meeting could lend support to some.
"Those looking for upside surprises may hang their hopes on
the fact that the Fed is extending the September 20 meeting to
two days in order to discuss further easing options in more
detail. This opens the door to a potential new announcement on
September 21," they said in a note.
The head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development, Angel Gurria, described Bernanke's speech as "very
sober and very sobering message," in an interview with Reuters
Insider.
While the lack of a move to QE3 was "always going to take
the market down", Philip Isherwood, head of equity strategy at
Evolution Securities, said, some weak economic data, including
Friday's downwards revision of U.S. second-quarter growth, meant
it could not be ruled out.
The FTSEurofirst 300 ended the day down 0.7 percent
at 919.03 points in volume at 89 percent of its 90-day daily
average, chalking up a 1 percent gain for the week after falling
19 percent in the previous four.
Banks and insurers , particularly those not
covered by the region's piecemeal short-selling ban, were once
again among the hardest hit by the broad market selloff into
what is a three-day holiday weekend for UK investors.
Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group
both fell more than 4 percent, while insurer Aviva
ended down 2.3 percent.
Standout faller across the index, however, was National Bank
of Greece (NBGr.AT), which ended down 7.6 percent in volume 167
percent of its 90-day daily average, leading domestic peers
lower on recapitalisation concerns ahead of results
next week.
Adding to the sector's woes was a rise in the 2-year Greek
bond yield to a fresh euro-era high coupled with a rise in the
cost of insuring the debt against default, as political
wrangling over the use of collateral in a second Greek bailout
raged on.
The risk of systemic problems associated with the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis were still real, Patrick Moonen, senior
equity strategist at ING Investment Management, said, and as
such they continued to remain very cautious on equities.
Forecasting no corporate earnings growth in 2012 "even if we
escape a recession", Moonen said his equity picks were weighted
towards defensive sectors including pharmaceuticals and consumer
staples.
(Editing by Erica Billingham)
