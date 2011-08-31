* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes up 2.9 pct
* Bouygues jumps after share buyback
* Worst monthly performance since Oct 2008
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Aug 31 European shares ended higher on
Wednesday on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would support the
fragile recovery with fresh stimulus measures, but that did not
prevent shares recording their worst monthly drop since October
2008.
Stocks were given a boost by the U.S. Federal Reserve
stimulus hopes after minutes from the Fed's Aug. 9 meeting
revealed some officials had pressed for a more aggressive plan.
"Any further stimulus is going to produce a positive response
in the market," said Bill Dinning, head of investment strategy
at Aegon Asset Management in Edinburgh, which has 48.8 billion
pounds ($79.4 billion) under management.
Mining stocks, whose performance is highly correlated to
economic growth, featured among the best performers, with the
STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rising 4.1
percent.
The mining index has dropped 19.5 percent since July as
concerns have escalated about a slowdown in economic growth and
fears have grown the United States could fall into recession
after a slew of weak economic data and a credit downgrade.
Bouygues jumped 15.8 percent to become the top
riser in Europe in volume seven fold its 90-day daily average
after the French conglomerate announced a share buyback
following a recent slump in its share price.
Merger and acquisition talk lifted shares in Smith & Nephew
, up 4.9 percent in volume three times its 90-day daily
average to make it one of the top movers on the FTSE 100 index
.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 2.9 percent at 967.09 points, but fell 10.6
percent for the month - its worst monthly performance since
October 2008, just after the Lehman Brothers collapse.
The index extended gains in afternoon trade after U.S.
factory activity data and U.S. Chicago PMI figures showed there
was still growth in the sectors, suggesting the United States
would avoid slipping into recession.
"The market is dominated by the macro data and highly
sensitive to any good news on the economy and the U.S. PMI data
and U.S. factory orders were better than expected," Bob Parker,
senior adviser at Credit Suisse, said.
U.S. private sector jobs data, which is seen as precursor to
the all important Friday's non-farm payroll data also helped
ease worries that growth is stalling after it came in largely
in-line with expectations.
The index pushed above a key resistance level, the 23.6
percent Fibonacci retracement or 941.36 points from its recent
July-August sell-off, with the next resistance level seen at the
38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement or 974.3.
WORRIES AHEAD
The sharp falls have wiped more than $750 billion off share
values and volumes have been high.
August which is traditionally a quiet month, with many fund
managers and traders on holiday, has seen the highest trading
turnover in almost three years.
A Reuters poll of 17 Europe-based asset management firms
showed fund managers cut positions in equities and raised cash,
with a typical balanced portfolio only holding 41.2 percent in
August compared to 47.0 percent in July.
There were signs the tough economic environment were taking
its toll on company earnings.
L'Oreal was down 1.6 percent to feature in the
bottom performers list after it said trading in Western Europe
was becoming difficult to predict as worries about a slowdown in
consumer demand have grown.
"It is a trading rally in what remains a challenging
environment, the growth rate is still slow and this could lead
to earnings downgrades," Dinning said.
($1 = 0.614 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
