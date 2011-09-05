* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 2.1 percent

* Banks hit by global growth worries

* Europe faces political & legal tests

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Sept 5 European shares fell on Monday, continuing the previous session's slide, on concerns the United States could be heading into recession after Friday's weaker than expected payroll figures.

Banks featured among the worst performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index down 3.3 percent.

Adding to the worries in the banking sector was news that the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency was suing several banks over the selling of toxic mortgage debt.

Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland Group , which were both accused by the agency, were down 6.3 percent and 6.1 percent, putting them among the worst performers on the FTSE 100 .

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), which was also named by the agency, was down 6.1 percent and the top loser on the German DAX .

There were also concerns about growth in Europe, with a series of political and legal tests this week that could potentially reduce the freedom of the German government to finance rescues of crisis-hit countries such as Greece.

A defeat for Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right bloc in a regional election at the weekend also added to the worries.

"Not a great start to the week. There is a lot going on for banks, especially in the light of a low-growth environment and the backdrop in the euro zone not improving," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin.

The Stoxx 600 European banking index has lost 26.3 percent since the sell-off started in July after the U.S. sovereign credit rating cut in August, while a worsening debt crisis in Europe has compounded growth worries.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index rose 10.1 percent to its highest level in a week. The higher the volatility index, the lower investors' appetite for risk.

By 0833 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 2.1 percent at 929.15 points after dropping 2.5 percent on Friday after the U.S. failed to create any net new jobs for the first time in nearly a year.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index dipped under key support level 941.36 points -- the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off that started in July, with the next support level seen at its August low of 888.11.

Miners, whose performance is highly correlated to economic growth, were one of the main drags on the index, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index down 2.6 percent.

Adding to concerns about growth in the mining sector was news that the HSBC China services PMI came in below forecast, rekindling worries the world's second-biggest economy is slowing down.

"Sentiment seems to be playing a big move in these market swings. Nothing happened over the weekend to instill investor confidence," Mark Priest, senior equities trader at ETX Capital, said.

"There are concerns that growth is not what it is expected to be." (Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Will Waterman)

