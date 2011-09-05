A 1.55 percent drop in crude prices hits shares in companies in all areas of Europe's oil industry and weighs especially heavily on pure-play refiners seen as most leveraged to fluctuations.

"If you are going to see the effects of a double-dip in the oil sector, then you are most likely to see it in the downstream (refining sector)," Iain Reid, analyst at Jeffries, says.

Shares in Swiss-based Petroplus , the largest independent refiner in Europe, are down 8.6 percent at 5.50 Swiss francs, while shares in Italy's Saras are down 10.6 percent.

Finland's Neste Oil drops 6.1 percent and Italy's ERG is down 5 percent.

Refiners process crude into transport fuels and lubricants. An excess of refining capacity in Europe means that any sign of weak fuel demand spooks investors who fear companies will be caught in a vice of high crude prices and weak prices for gasoline and diesel.

Brent crude oil LCOc1 falls more than $1.60 to under $111 a barrel on Monday as fears of another U.S. recession and slowing growth elsewhere raise the prospect of lower demand.

Shares in companies which build oil and gas production facilities are also hit hard, with shares in Saipem , the continent's largest oil services provider trading down 5.6 percent, and rivals trading down between 2.4 and 7.5 percent.

Oil producers such as BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) are more resilient, down 1.8 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively. The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index is down 4.0 percent.

