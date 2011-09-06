* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 1 pct
* Euro zone peripheral worries hit banks
* Swiss stocks gain on SNB intervention
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Sept 6 European shares fell on Tuesday
in a choppy session, reversing earlier gains, with banks exposed
to the euro zone peripheral among the worst performers as
political discord around the handling of the regional debt
crisis grew.
There were doubts about Italy and Greece's willingness to
push through austerity measures as resistance grew in the
countries against their implementation, while paymaster Germany
started to take a hardening opposition to further aid.
The worries about the euro zone peripheral debt concerns
grew after news that the German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble had said Greece may not receive another aid tranche if
the delayed "troika" report was not positive.
French bank stocks, which have high exposure to the euro
zone peripheral markets were standout losers, with Credit
Agricole , BNP Paribas and Societe Generale
down 0.9 to 2.6 percent.
Adding to the concerns earlier had been a rise in Italian
10-year yields on worries about the implementation of austerity
cuts which are vital to keep European Central Bank support,
although they had since fallen back.
"We are negative on banks as they still need to raise more
capital," said Colin McLean, managing director of SVM Asset
Management. "There is a lot of concerns about the euro zone
peripheries and a cloud remains over their balance sheets."
Concerns about European political unity needed to contain
the euro zone peripheral debt crisis had been shaken in the
previous session after German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
coalition lost ground in a state election on Sunday.
Compounding the worries about political unity in the region
was nervousness about a German court ruling on Wednesday about
Berlin's involvement in the region's bailout fund.
"Yesterday did quite a lot of damage and opened up more
concerns about whether politicians can resolve the euro zone
debt crisis," McLean added.
By 1229 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was down 1 percent at 901.02 points after
dropping 6.5 percent in the past two days on recession fears,
sparked by Friday's dire U.S. jobs data.
Trade was choppy with the FTSEurofirst 300 having been up as
much as 922.08 and down as low as 899.90 points.
SWISS GAINS
The index had earlier been higher, with Swiss stocks
flooding the best performers list after the Swiss National Bank
said it would set a minimum exchange rate target of 1.20 francs
to the euro.
The Swiss index gained 4 percent, in volume 85 that
was percent of its 90-day daily average, outperforming the other
European indices.
A stronger Swiss franc had posed a risk to the economy and
had been hurting exporting stocks.
"Statements from SNB were pretty bold and should ease Swiss
franc strength at least for the next weeks," Switzerland-based
hedge fund manager Trung-Tin Nguyen at TTN AG said.
"For Swiss stocks good news today on a relative basis ...
there are big earnings per share upgrades to come through to
consensus if the rate is now 1.20 francs."
Nestle , the world's biggest food group, took the
top spot on the , rising 3.5 percent in strong volume at
100 percent its 90-day daily average.
Following closely behind were drug maker Novartis
and engineer ABB up 5.6 percent and 6.1 percent
respectively also in strong volume nearing their 90-day daily
average.
Britain's biggest hotel and coffee-shop operator Whitbread
took the top spot on Britain's FTSE 100 index,
jumping 6 percent in volume 95 percent of its 90-day daily
average after it reported accelerating sales growth.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
