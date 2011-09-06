* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.7 pct to 2-yr closing low
* Euro zone peripheral worries hit banks
* Swiss stocks gain on SNB intervention
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Sept 6 European shares hit their lowest
close in more than two years on Tuesday, on worries that
political discord was exacerbating the euro zone debt crisis and
that major economies were headed for recession.
Banks exposed to the euro zone's peripheral countries were
among the worst performers. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index
fell 2.1 percent to a 29-month low, with French banks
BNP Paribas and Societe Generale down 5.2
and 6.5 percent.
Among individual stocks, German drugmaker Bayer (BAYGn.DE)
fell 7.5 percent after U.S. drug regulators questioned the
effectiveness of an experimental stroke preventer from the
German drugmaker and Johnson & Johnson .
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares fell 0.7 percent to 903.87 points, its lowest close since
July 2009. Volumes were high, 11 percent above the index's
90-day average.
The index is down more than 19 percent in 2011, hit by the
euro zone and U.S. debt problems and data raising fears of
recession across the Atlantic, such as Friday's disappointing
U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
"We're still in the eye of the storm," said Richard Batty,
strategist at Standard Life Investments, part of the Standard
Life Group, which administers 196.8 billion pounds ($314
billion) of assets.
"Investors are concerned about the tier-two economies, such
as Italy, and its ability to get its budget through parliament
and come up with a fiscal consolidation plan to make its debt
sustainable."
However, Switzerland's share benchmark climbed 4.4
percent after the country's central bank set an exchange rate
cap on its soaring franc to stave off recession.
The Swiss franc plunged against the euro. A range of Swiss
stocks topped the gainers' list. Drugmaker Novartis
rose 6.8 percent, and Zurich Financial Services rose
3.9 percent.
Europe's drive to halt its crippling two-year debt crisis
looked increasingly at risk on Tuesday amid doubts about the
will in Italy and Greece to push through austerity measures
demanded by their partners, and hardening opposition to further
aid in the bloc's paymaster Germany.
Euro zone debt concerns grew after news that the German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had said Greece might not
receive another aid tranche if a report from the troika of the
International Monetary Fund, European Central Bank and European
Commission was not positive.
Across Europe, Italy's FTMIB fell 2 percent,
Portugal's PSI fell 2.3 percent and Germany's DAX
and France's CAC40 fell 1 and 1.1 percent.
Britain's FTSE bucked the trend, rising 1.1 percent,
as bargain hunters drove up commodities shares.
Although stocks now look cheap, strategists said investors
were now more risk-averse.
"There is value in equities, but in the short term it's hard
to see how that value gets crystallised," Batty said.
"There are no signs of quantitative easing. We're not really
getting the growth-oriented policies coming through, so risk
assets do poorly. The market is trying to find a level at which
it can force the policymakers' hands."
WALL STREET FALLS
Wall Street, trading for the first time since the extended
weekend, was lower around the time European bourses were
closing. The S&P 500 was down 1.9 percent, despite
relatively upbeat economic data.
The dominant U.S. services sector picked up steam
unexpectedly last month, snapping a three-month streak of slower
growth, though the pace of hiring slowed slightly, underscoring
broader job market concerns.
"Normally such a number would have sent U.S. shares higher,
but such is the uncertainty in the market that bounces found
ready sellers," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC
Markets.
Some traders also expressed scepticism about the Swiss
central bank move.
"The immediate question one may ask is 'Do the SNB really
want to hold a currency (euro) that by the day seems to be
crumbling, with European leaders in disarray and with investors
still awaiting to see a credible solution to the sovereign debt
crisis," said Neil Looker, chief forex dealer, at City Index.
(Editing by Will Waterman)
