By Harro Ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 European shares jumped back from two-year lows on Wednesday although the main concerns over the euro zone debt crisis remained after a German court gave the country's parliament a greater say over bailouts for other member nations.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 2 percent at 921.90 points from Tuesday's lowest close since July 2009. Around midday, volumes were modest at 37 percent of the index's 90-day average, indicating the recovery was not broad-based.

Germany's highest court rejected a series of lawsuits aimed at blocking Germany's participation in providing other euro zone states with emergency loan packages but said the parliament must have a bigger say in such moves, a landmark ruling that may make it more difficult for Europe to respond swiftly.

"The ruling was exactly as expected," said Stefan de Schutter, trader at Frankfurt-based Alpha Trading.

Marcus Svedberg, chief economist at East Capital, which has 5 billion euros in assets under management, said the ruling was one small step in the right direction as one of the policy uncertainties now can be taken off the table.

"There are, however, many more policy uncertainties but I think we should have a clearer picture what the response to the slowdown will be in less than two months," he added.

Across Europe, France's CAC 40 was up 2.4 percent, Britain's FTSE gained 1.8 percent and Germany's DAX had won 2.8 percent by 1154 GMT.

"What we now experience looks like a technical bounce. Assuming the 5,350 resitance level gets taken out, a level of 5,500 for the DAX is possible, maybe even today or later this week," Alpha Trading's De Schutter said.

Heavyweights Siemens (SIEGn.DE), HSBC and BP were the main drivers of the FTSEurofirst 300's jump.

Siemens gained 4 percent amid news of a 2 billion-euro order from Russian railways, while BP was up 2.5 percent after reporting the discovery of more oil in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico Mad Dog field.

BEIGE OUTLOOK

Investors are now awaiting publication at 1800 GMT of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Beige Book summary of economic conditions across its 12 districts.

"As the reading is likely to provide a rather depressing picture it may reinforce the expectations for another round of (monetary) easing, which could strengthen the risk appetite even more," said Anita Paluch, trader at ETX Capital.

Technical analysts, however, pointed to a continuing downtrend for the main indexes. Richard Ross, technical analyst at Auerbach Grayson expects a retesting of the 2009 lows for both the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX.

"The decisive breakdown beneath 5,400 has completed a 61.8 percent retracement of the bull market advance, which confirms our belief that the primary trend in the DAX is down. A retest of 2009 lows near 4,100 must be considered," he said.

Ross added that the decisive breakdown for the Euro STOXX 50 below 2,147 has set the stage for a retest of the 2009 low around 1,826.

A German-based trader added the first goal for the index would be 2,140 and with some courage 2,170 would be feasible. "It is difficult to find support. "Perhaps at 2.063/77." (Additional reporting by Simon Jessop in London; Editing by Greg Mahlich)