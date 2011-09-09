* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.8 percent
* Banks fall as growth worries weigh
* Porsche drops on delayed merger
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Sept 9 European share prices dipped on
Friday afternoon as concerns intensified that economic
policymakers were not taking enough action to boost the
struggling recovery and support growth.
Investor concerns grew after a speech by Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke on Thursday failed to give any hints about
the Fed taking any new monetary stimulus measures, while there
was also doubt that U.S. President Obama's job creation plan
could be realised due to political wrangling in Congress.
"It is a difficult environment and if the recovery is
slowing down the costs of doing business is going to increase
for companies," said Sam Cosh, senior fund manager at F&C Asset
Management, which has 119.9 billion euros ($167.9) of assets
under management.
"It is a reflection of the uncertainty of the macro
environment and we are going to see swings in the market."
The next focus for investors will be the two-day meeting of
G7 finance chiefs starting on Friday where they are expected to
discuss the spluttering global recovery as well as the euro zone
debt crisis.
Banks, which perform well when global growth is strong were
in the bottom movers list on the worries, with the STOXX Europe
600 banking sector index down 2.3 percent.
The index has dropped 28.1 percent since late July as a slew
of downbeat economic data, a downgrade of the United State's
credit rating and lack of a solution to the euro zone debt
crisis have all fuelled growth worries.
Adding to the concerns about the banking sector was a
Goldman Sachs note which said if governments choose to impose
"haircuts" on the value of the European banks' sovereign debt
holdings banks will need to raise more capital.
"The mid-point of our 'sovereign shock' scenario would
result in 38 banks requiring 30-92 billion euros of capital, at
the 5 to 7 percent Core Tier 1 cut-off level," Goldman Sachs
analysts said.
French banks which are highly exposed to sovereign
peripheral debt were also standout losers, with Societe Generale
and Credit Agricole down 6.8 percent and 5.2
percent respectively.
Investors in Greek government debt are expected to tell
regulators on Friday whether they will participate in the bond
swap and a high take up rate would give the country more time to
get its fiscal house in order and secure a second bailout.
Greece is hoping to get 90 percent participation and has
threatened to cancel if it does not get this, but there are
fears the take up rate will be lower as bankers have only
estimated about 70 percent.
By 1152 GMT the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top shares was down 0.9 percent at 931.31 points and heading
for a loss for the week of around 1.8 percent.
UK BANKS FALL
Banks were also among the worst performers on Britain's FTSE
100 , with Lloyds Banking Group , Royal Bank of
Scotland and Barclays down 4.4 to 5.4 percent
on concerns profits could be hurt by UK bank reforms.
On Monday the UK government's Independent Commission on
Banking (ICB) is expected to announce proposals to separate the
banks' investment banking businesses from their retail
operations, which analysts say could prove costly for the banks.
Also among the bottom performers was Porsche (PSHG_p.DE)
which dropped 12.5 percent in volumes more than double its
90-day daily average after Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said it would
delay a merger with the carmaker due to unresolved legal issues.
($1 = 0.714 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)
