By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Sept 14 European shares bounced back on Wednesday after European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the commission will soon present options for the introduction of common euro bonds, which some believe can help resolve the debt crisis.

Barroso told the European Parliament that some of these could be implemented within the terms of the current European treaty, whereas others would require treaty changes. He also said that the only way to stop the negative cycle in financial markets was to deliver deeper integration.

"It could be a turning point and a major step forward as countries with higher debt levels will have the ability again to finance themselves," said Klaus Wiener, chief economist at Generali Investments, which manages $451 billion.

"But if we get euro bonds, there will be some strings attached. There will be strong governance in terms of fiscal prudence otherwise it can not work."

At 0956 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.8 percent at 907.15 points after falling to a low of 892.01 earlier in the session. The index, which hit a two-year low on Tuesday before closing 1.1 percent higher, is still down nearly 20 percent so far this year.

Banks , which slipped in early trade on Moody's downgrade of two French banks, turned positive on hopes the likely introduction of euro bonds could help the euro zone in coming out of the debt crisis and improve conditions for banks.

Moody's cut the ratings of Credit Agricole and Societe Generale citing their exposure to Greece's debt. It left BNP Paribas on review for a downgrade saying its profitability and capital base provided adequate cushion to support its Greek, Portuguese and Irish exposure.

The European banking index was up 0.3 percent. Societe Generale fell 2.9 percent and BNP Paribas was down 1.4 percent, but both traded off lows. Credit Agricole was up 2.4 percent after falling earlier.

Analysts said the market was set to stay choppy and react to statements of policymakers as focus had shifted from poor economic data and recession fears to the euro zone debt crisis.

"Markets are not really looking at fundamentals any more. They are just reading the lips of politicians. The markets will take hints from ongoing debate about an orderly default of Greece," said Lothar Mentel, chief investment officer at Octopus Investments, which manages 2.5 billion pounds ($3.9 billion).

But policymakers offered little respite. European Commission Director General for economic and monetary affairs Marco Buti said an orderly restructuring of Greece's debt is an illusion and the contagion risk was enormous.

Automobile shares featured among the top gainers, with the sector index rising 1.8 percent and gaining ground after a hefty sell off in the past sessions.

Next jumped 6.1 percent after Britain's No. 2 fashion retailer raised its full-year profit guidance.

Investors awaited a conference call by Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday with French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but analysts said they did not expect much.

"I don't expect anything significant from the call. I even doubt that they would say anything beyond the normal, indecisive statements. If they are not saying much, I don't think there is much downside risk, but if they do say something, there is quite an upside risk," Mentel said.

Concerns remained and analyst said investors should stay cautious. The region's debt crisis, which has potential to derail global economic recovery, prompted the United States to urge European leaders to take more effective coordinated fiscal policy measures, while China said rich economies should show they are serious about tackling the euro zone debt problem.

"A lack of leadership is really a matter of concern for the market. A lot of worries are now focussed on Germany in terms of splits there on how to deal with the region's debt crisis," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Valuations are low, but the problem is that they are dependent on future earnings . The concern is that if we have a deteriorating economic backdrop, the earnings outlook could also deteriorate. Stocks could be cheaper tomorrow."

According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, the STOXX Europe 600 index carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3, against a 10-year average of 13.2.

