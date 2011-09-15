* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1.4 pct
* UBS drops on potential Q3 loss
* Rally only seen short-term
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Sept 15 European shares rose on Thursday
after German and French leaders said they were determined to
keep Greece in the euro zone, though Swiss bank UBS
dropped sharply after it said a trader had lost around $2
billion in unauthorised dealing.
The rally was seen only as a short-term technical bounce,
however, with Greece still needing to implement reform processes
to meet fiscal goals and other peripheral euro zone nations also
facing market ire.
Spain was the latest peripheral country to tap markets, in a
bond auction on Thursday, and although its debt funding costs
remain high, the auction was well bid at the top of the expected
range, in contrast to the Italian auction earlier in the week.
"It is a strong statement that France and Germany has made
of trying to keep Greece in the euro zone," Andrea Williams, who
manages $2.1 billion in assets for Royal London Asset
Management, said.
"It looks like they are buying time to put instruments in
place to help absorb any losses. But Greece is not out of the
woods yet, they still must implement the reforms and there is a
risk the country could default."
Williams added that she was not prepared to change her
underweight position in financials which she has had for the
past four to five months after the news.
Greek credit default swaps showed investors were still
worried about a potential default, with the cost to insure Greek
government debt against default quoted at 60 points upfront.
UBS fell 4.8 percent after the bank said it had discovered
the loss, by a trader in its investment bank, and warned it
could post a third-quarter loss.
The news was not enough, however to knock Espirito Santo's
"buy" rating off the Swiss bank.
The broker said it was maintaining its rating due to the
bank's "strong Basel 3 capital adequacy, robust liquidity and
low exposure to peripheral European risk."
By 0821 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 1.4 percent at 925.74 points after
gaining 1.4 percent in the previous session on hopes of a plan
for a common euro bond would help ease the regions debt crisis.
A common bond was not seen as an answer to the region's
crisis, however, and Germany in the past has been opposed to
such an introduction.
The index rose above its 50 percent Fibonacci retracement
level from its March 2009 low to its February 2011 high or
918.53, but the FTSEurofirst 300 faced resistance at 982.97 its
38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement.
The index is still down 16.5 percent since late July as
fears about a recession in the major economies have intensified
and concerns about contagion in the euro zone sovereign debt
crisis grown.
KINGFISHER RISES
Strong earnings were a main feature amongst the main movers
in Europe. Kingfisher , Europe's No.1 home improvements
retailer, rose 5.1 percent to become the top riser on the FTSE
100 after first-half results beat expectations.
Forecast-topping sales news also propelled Swedish budget
fashion group Hennes & Mauritz AB (HMb.ST) 6.1 percent higher to
be the top riser in Europe.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
