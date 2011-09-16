* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.6 percent
* UBS bounces in high volumes
* BNP Paribas, UniCredit fall on Italy downgrade worries
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Sept 16 European shares extended a rally
to a fourth day on Friday, on optimism that policymakers may
come up with a unified action plan to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis at a finance ministers' meeting.
However, shares in French and Italian banks were down
sharply, with some traders having cited expectations that credit
rating agency Moody's Investors Services would cut Italy's debt
rating after the market close.
BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole fell 7.6
and 11 percent respectively. UniCredit shed 7 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares rose 0.6 percent to 937.85 points, its highest close in
more than a week. Over the week, the index gained 2.4 percent,
after hitting a 26-month low on Tuesday.
Trading volumes were much higher than normal, at 161 percent
of the index's 90-day average, boosted by triple witching, with
contracts for stock index futures, stock index options and stock
options all expiring on the same day.
Swiss bank UBS was a standout gainer, up 5.2
percent, in volumes more than three times the 30-day average,
after losing more than 10 percent on Thursday when it said it
had lost $2 billion due to unauthorised trades.
"On balance we've had a decent week. And the markets have
been taking the view that something positive might come out of
the meeting in Poland," Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist and head
of research at Brewin Dolphin Securities, in London, said.
"The markets have tested the lows, and said they're not
prepared to go beyond them. We could see the market move ahead
further."
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner was also attending
the meeting in Poland, and he urged euro zone ministers there to
leverage the 440 billion euro ($609 billion) bailout fund and
free more resources to ease the debt crisis. He also said they
should end "loose talk" about a euro zone break-up and work more
closely with the European Central Bank to tackle the debt
crisis.
But so far Germany and others have refused to bolster the
fund, and some analysts were sceptical a permanent answer to the
debt crisis could be hatched at the meeting.
Greece will likely default on its sovereign debt within a
year after it exhausts the patience of its euro zone partners,
but there is only a one-in-five chance it will leave the
17-nation euro zone as some in Germany have called for, a
Reuters poll of economists showed on Friday.
Other stocks on the upside included autos , which
rose 2 percent. European new car registrations increased 7.8
percent in August, data showed on Friday.
German heavyweights Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and BMW
rose 3.4 and 1.2 percent respectively. Daimler extended its
rally over four sessions to 14.5 percent.
But autos are down 19.7 percent in 2011. Banks are
down 32.9 percent. The pan-European index is down 16.4 percent.
Investors have cut their exposure to risky assets such as
stocks following an escalation of the euro zone debt crisis, and
weak data from major economies that have sparked concern they
may go back into recession.
On Friday, Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.6 percent,
Germany's DAX rose 1.2 percent and France's CAC40
fell 0.5 percent.
Italy's benchmark fell 0.7 percent.
RECESSION
Philip Isherwood, European equities strategist at Evolution
Securities, said in a note that recession was already priced
into equity markets, adding: "Many advise a flight to quality as
a way to stay invested in these volatile markets, or as a way to
re-enter these volatile markets."
He said "quality" sectors included tobacco and
pharmaceuticals, as well as personal goods, household goods and
food producers, but that these were now looking expensive as the
"flight to quality" had already taken off.
Others advised caution even after this week's rally.
"I would not read anything into near-term market movements.
I think they are going to remain extremely volatile and this
will not go away until Germany makes up its mind," said Tom
Elliot, global strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.
"What we are seeing is a lining up of forces in favour of
stronger fiscal union and those against. We have plenty of
issues to keep volatility high and put off equity investors."
($1 = 0.722 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................