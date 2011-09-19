* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.9 percent
* Investors cut exposure to equities; increase cash, bonds
* Banking shares among top losers on euro zone worries
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 19 European shares fell on Monday
after a regional election defeat for German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and a cancellation of a U.S. visit by Greek Prime
Minister George Papandreou to chair a cabinet meeting raised
investor concerns over the region's debt crisis.
Banks, which have a significant exposure to the peripheral
euro zone countries, were among the hardest hit, with the sector
index down 2.7 percent. Societe Generale fell
6 percent. UBS dropped 1.5 percent after increasing
the amount it said it had lost on rogue equity trades to $2.3
billion.
At 0829 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.9 percent at 919.92 points after
rising in the previous four sessions. It rose 0.6 percent on
Friday, the highest close in more than a week.
But caution has returned as EU finance ministers failed to
come up with a constructive solution to deal with the debt
crisis over the weekend. One Greek media report said Greece's
international lenders presented a list of 15 austerity measures
Greece needed to accelerate as a condition for disbursing a next
tranche of bailout funds.
The defeat of Merkel's conservatives by Social Democrats in a
regional vote on Sunday ahead of a key euro zone vote in
parliament in two weeks' time also made markets nervous.
These political setbacks have prompted investors
to exit equities and move to bonds and cash.
"The whole market is driven by uncertainties. There is more
and more opposition to what Merkel wants to do. The worse it
gets, the more she follows the German line as opposed to the
European line," said the head of investment dealing at a fund
management company that manages $80 billion.
"It can't be good news for Europe. Social Democrats may be
pro-Europe, but they are pro-Germany first."
He said his fund company was happy to have fewer equities,
more bonds and some cash at the moment, adding that people were
long government and corporate bonds and overall cash holding was
relatively higher than usual.
FOCUS ON GREECE
Analysts said that eroding the mandate for Merkel's ruling
coalition could lower Germany's resolve to help highly-indebted
countries such as Greece, which could find it difficult to rein
in spending to meet targets. This in turn could see the next
tranche of bail-out funds withheld, analysts said.
Greece had sufficient cash to keep going until mid-October
but with this deadline fast approaching, investors will start
looking at ways to take risk out of portfolios and that might
put severe pressure on financial stocks, they said.
The IMF representative to Greece Bob Traa said the country
must implement reforms agreed under an EU/IMF bailout plan and
improve tax collection. Greek Finance Minister Evangelos
Venizelos said that cutting spending would be a priority of the
2012 budget.
But analysts said that the markets were losing faith in
politicians.
"It's no more a link between markets and economics, but a
link between markets and politics. The politicians should have
seen the crisis coming and done more, but the problem is they
are not proactive," said Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC
Securities in Brussels.
"We are just going from one crisis to another. It's a
nightmare for the markets."
Investors are waiting for a meeting of the Group of 20
countries in Washington on Thursday and Friday where the
challenge will be to prevent a sovereign debt crisis centered in
Greece from turning into a full-blown banking crisis.
Such a crisis could engulf other indebted European
countries, lead to messy defaults and plunge the region and
world back into economic and financial turmoil.
In this climate, fund mangers said that investors should
focus on companies having strong yields and look for interesting
companies in defensive sectors such as utilities.
The market is also waiting for this week's meeting of the
U.S. Federal Reserve, which could announce further policy easing
moves to stimulate the sputtering U.S. economy.
