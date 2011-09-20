* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.7 percent
* Defensive stocks leading rally
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Sept 20 European shares rose on Tuesday
in a short-covering rally following the previous session's sharp
losses, led by defensives such as utilities.
German utilities RWE and E.ON (EONGn.DE) rose 3.3
percent and 2.9 percent respectively to top the German DAX
after a German court suspended the enforcement of
nuclear fuel taxation at E.ON's Grafenrheinfeld
plant.
By 0819 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 0.7 percent at 922.73 points after
being as low as 910.04. It had fallen 2.3 percent in the
previous session.
Traders said that the gains could be short-lived after a
surprise downgrade of Italy's credit rating by Standard &
Poor's, which showed that euro zone debt issues had not gone
away.
"It is not a huge move up and probably just a bit of short
covering," said Louise Cooper, Markets analyst at BGC Partners.
"It is not an environment where people are going in and
taking hugely aggressive positions, volatility is so scary it is
not like people are piling in."
There were still concerns the region's debt crisis could be
spreading to other countries after S&P cut Italy's credit rating
by one notch. There is also still uncertainty over Greece's next
aid tranche.
French banks were among the worst performers, with Societe
Generale and BNP Paribas down 2.2 percent and 2.6
percent respectively.
The Bank of China has stopped foreign exchange forwards and
swaps trading with several European banks -- including some
French banks -- due to the euro zone debt crisis.
German engineering firm Siemens (SIEGn.DE) withdrew deposits
from Societe Generale in July but the withdrawal was
unrelated to the French bank's financial health, a Paris-based
source told Reuters.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)
