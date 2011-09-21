* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.3 percent

* Investors await the outcome of Fed meeting

* Technical analyst says big picture still bearish

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Sept 21 European shares fell on Wednesday after strong gains in the previous day, with investors taking some money off the table ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, although tech shares outperformed on Oracle's upbeat outlook.

The Fed is likely to push long-term borrowing costs lower by rebalancing its $2.8 trillion portfolio of bond holdings to weight more heavily to longer-term securities, in a bid to encourage mortgage refinancing without stoking a run-up in consumer prices.

"The market expects that the Fed will come up with some new plans to stimulate the economy. Investors will be extremely disappointed if the Fed does not announce a plan to rebalance its portfolio," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.

"But if it does, we might see limited reaction as it is already priced in."

At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 931.23 points, after rising 2 percent in the previous session. The index is down about 17 percent so far this year.

The automobile sector , down 1.3 percent, featured among the top decliners on concerns that a challenging global economic environment will hurt demand for vehicles. German tyre maker Continental AG fell 1.5 percent as HSBC cut its price target on the stock.

However, technology shares were up 0.5 percent, outperforming the wider market on Oracle's robust software sales and forecast of higher-than-expected earnings for the current quarter.

The Euro STOXX 50 , the euro zone's blue chip index, was down 0.2 percent at 2,136.10 points after gaining more than 2 percent on Tuesday. It was expected to get some support at around 2,076, a recent low.

Analysts said the index faced strong resistance at around 2,200 -- a level between the lowest level on Sept. 2 and the highest point the next day that left a gap of 16 points between the two trading days.

"Looking at the relative strength index, the 2011 downtrend does appear to be loosing a little bit of momentum. However, at the moment we are lacking compelling signs for a major recovery," said Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays Capital.

A break above 2,200 could possibly make the way for a move towards the 2,400 area, but beyond that the index was not expected to make much advance in the near term, he said, adding the big picture still looked bearish. (Editing by David Holmes)

