* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 3 pct on growth concerns

* Miners slump on worries about demand for industrial metals

* Charts signal further losses for equities

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Sept 22 European equities hit a one-week low on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned of significant risks to the struggling economy and as data showed a further contraction in China's manufacturing sector, with mining shares leading the decline.

Charts showed the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index had been testing resistance at a downtrend line that began in late July, and a break higher was not imminent. The index, which fell 3.5 percent to 2,020.76 points, could slip to a recent closing low of 1,995.

Miners came under severe pressure, with the sector index falling 5.2 percent, tracking a drop of 2.6 to 3.8 percent in key base metals on growing worries about demand for industrial metals in a deteriorating economic environment.

Data showed China's manufacturing sector contracted for a third straight month in September. The world's second-biggest economy, known as the factory to the world, is especially vulnerable to fading demand from the United States and Europe, its biggest export markets.

"Apart from the political uncertainty, we have got a major macroeconomic slowdown and that is putting a lot of pressure on the markets," said Klaus Wiener, chief economist at Generali Investments, which manages 330 billion euros ($452 billion).

"China has been one of those regions where growth was still fairly strong. Now if we were to see a problem, that would not be good for global equities,"

The Fed on Wednesday launched a new plan to lower long-term borrowing costs and bolster the battered housing market by saying it would sell $400 billion of short-term Treasury bonds to buy the same amount of longer-term U.S. government debt. This was its latest attempt to kickstart growth that slowed to a crawl over the first half of the year, but markets were unimpressed.

"While the Fed may have just exceeded expectations in terms of the package announced, concerns that monetary policy may have run its course continue to gather pace," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"If central bankers have done all they can, it's over to the politicians, a major concern given a lack of leadership in so many parts of the world."

At 0814 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 3 percent at 890.14 points after falling to 886.34, the lowest since Sept. 13. The index fell 1.7 percent on Wednesday and is down 20 percent this year on the euro zone debt crisis and worries about global economic growth.

However, Wiener of Generali Investments said he would be surprised to see the stock markets moving into a panic mode as fundamentally the situation was not comparable to what the markets saw in 2008. There was some strain on the interbank market, but credit availability was still there, he added.

"I am fairly confident that equities will do better than bonds over the next two years, but for short-term players, it's not a good time to take risk. Cash is king and capital preservation is the name of the game." (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

