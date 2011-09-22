* FTSEurofirst 300 down 4.1 pct, breaks below key support
* Debt crisis seen spreading to real economy
* VSTOXX volatility index rises 9 pct, euro tumbles
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 22 European stocks sank on Thursday,
hitting a 26-month low as the Federal Reserve's bleak outlook
for the U.S. economy and data showing the Chinese and German
economies losing steam sent investors rushing out of risky
assets.
Shares that had shown some resilience in the market falls of
the past two months, such as luxury goods maker LVMH
and industrial names like EADS , featured among the
biggest losers on Thursday, with no sector spared.
"Indexes are getting close to a breaking point, with the
spotlight on the weakening U.S. economy adding to the negative
newsflow from Europe, and things aren't about to change," Saxo
Banque market analyst Alexandre Baradez said.
"There is more downward potential ... When we break such
support levels, there is a risk of a sudden 10-15 percent drop,
so people remain on the sidelines for now."
At 1155 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 4.1 percent at 880.55 points, after
falling to a 26-month low of 877.13 points.
LVMH was down 6.5 percent, Rio Tinto down 8.4
percent and BHP Billiton down 6.4 percent.
Airbus parent EADS lost 7.6 percent, hurt by mounting fears
for the supply of financing for new aircraft purchases due to
the European debt crissis and worries surrounding French banks
-- which play a key role in the aircraft financing market.
"It's the first big example of the renewed credit crunch
spreading from the financial sphere to the real economy," David
Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global
Equities, said.
French banks were under renewed pressure, with Credit
Agricole down 6.4 percent and Societe Generale
down 6.8 percent.
BNP Paribas dropped 4.3 percent despite
reiterating that the bank expects to hit tougher capital targets
under Basel III industry rules without raising fresh funds,
while speculation swirled about a possible investment from the
Gulf state of Qatar, denied by the bank.
"If Qatar would have been the way out of the slump, the
stock should have reacted positively. The fact is that if the
Italian situation gets worse, a couple of billion euros won't
help ... what we need is a solution to the European debt
crisis," a banking analyst said.
The spike in risk aversion also made waves in other asset
classes. The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's
main fear gauge, rose 9 percent, German Bund futures FGBLc1
hit record highs and the euro fell to eight-month lows to
the dollar.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)