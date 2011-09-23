* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 pct, down 5.9 pct on week
* Euro STOXX 50 hits lowest since March '09, before rallying
* Triangle pattern on volatility index chart signals more
upside
* Despite rally, French bank stocks still in downward trend
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 23 European shares staged a late
rally on Friday following a dismal week, helped by hopes of
further measures from the European Central Bank to ease the
region's debt crisis, while French banks recovered strongly.
BNP Paribas surged 9.8 percent and Societe Generale
soared 8.8 percent, with traders citing market talk of
help from the French government with some form of capital
injection to bolster the banks' balance sheets.
Spokeswomen for SocGen and BNP declined to comment.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.8 percent higher at 882.18 points in a choppy session
during which it hit a 26-month low.
The index posted a weekly loss of 5.9 percent, its third
worst weekly performance in 16 months.
"The market has had a terrible week, and this is all
happening while there's a short-selling ban on financials,"
Derek Lawless, head of WorldSpreads France, said.
"There's an underlying feeling that something isn't right in
the financial system, that politicians aren't telling the truth.
We know what happened when a bank went bust, but we have no idea
what's going to be when an European state goes bust."
Earlier in the session, stocks tumbled -- with the euro
zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index falling by as
much as 3 percent and hitting a level not seen since the heat of
the financial crisis in March 2009 -- as a pledge of support
from the G20 nations to shore up the financial sector failed to
reassure investors.
Adding to the gloom were comments from Deutsche Bank
(DBKGn.DE) suggesting European lenders could face a
bigger-than-expected writedown on their Greek debt holdings,
while talk of a Greek default intensified.
"The market is extremely overbought on the short term, and
we could see a technical rebound, but it won't last. We're in a
bear market," Lawless said.
Despite Friday's rally, the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index
, Europe's fear gauge known as the VSTOXX, rose 1.6
percent to close at 48.5.
The VSTOXX surged 13 percent on the week, and its chart
shows the formation of an ascending triangle over the past few
weeks, a chart pattern signalling that the volatility index, a
barometer of investor anxiety, could soon spike above 56.
In other asset classes, the euro inched higher while
conditions improved in some parts of the short-term rates
markets, helped by market speculation that the ECB would take
additional steps to help struggling euro zone countries and
banks.
Despite Friday's rally, shares of both BNP Paribas and
Societe Generale remained in medium-term downward channels,
although recent divergence between trends in prices and the
stocks' relative strength indexes signal potential further gains
in the short term.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)