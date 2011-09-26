* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.2 percent in choppy trade

* Banks up on hopes of action to tackle crisis

* Miners tumble along with metals on global economic fears

* Rally seen fragile as volatility index remains steady (Adds further details, updates prices)

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Sept 26 European share prices rose on Monday in albeit choppy trade as recently-hammered financial shares rebounded on hopes that governments and the European Central Bank will take action to tackle the region's debt crisis.

Gains were limited, however, as mounting fears of a global economic slowdown pushed cyclical mining shares deep in red.

At 0849 GMT the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.2 percent at 892.32 points after tumbling 5.9 percent last week.

"European stocks have been hit by the worst-case scenarios being priced in, but people underestimate the region's mechanisms to solve the debt crisis," Christian Jimenez, fund manager and president of Diamant Bleu Gestion, said.

"Stronger signals from European leaders and clear measures to deal with Greece's debt could soon emerge, and that would spark a sharp rally in European shares."

French banks BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole gained 6.4 and 4.6 percent respectively, extending a rebound started on Friday on the back of market talk of help from the government.

"Considering recent French bank funding concerns, though we believe further stress is required before action is taken, we expect France could lead a capital injection across all French banks with 10 billion euros of capital required as absolute minimum and 15 billion to 20 billion euros in a more likely scenario," JP Morgan analysts said in a note.

Bank of France's head Christian Noyer said in a newspaper interview over the weekend that the country could revive a support mechanism set up at the height of the banking crisis in 2008 to shore up the the capital bases of French banks if an "extraordinary event" gave cause to do so.

Other banks also gained ground on Monday, with Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) up 5.6 percent and UniCredit up 4.9 percent.

"Euro-TARP is in our view the best risk-reward medicine for opening the Eurobank funding market. We see the capital injection through mandatory convertibles as the best instrument rather than preferred or contingent capital. We estimate our top 28 Eurobanks require at least 45 billion euros of capital," JP Morgan analysts said.

Resource shares sank on Monday, with miners Xstrata and Rio Tinto losing 2.2 percent and 1.4 percent respectively as London copper futures plummeted to their weakest since July 2010, hurt by mounting concerns of a new global economic downturn.

Despite the market's gains on Monday, the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main barometer of anxiety known as VSTOXX, inched higher to hover below 50, indicating a high aversion to risk.

