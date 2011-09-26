* FTSEurofirst 300 index gains 2.6 pct
* Hopes of action plan boost bank stocks
* Italy outperforms as nears oversold territory
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Sept 26 A tentative recovery in European
shares looked set to last a second day on Monday, as recently
beaten-down banking stocks took the lead on hopes policymakers
were putting together a plan to ease the region's debt crisis.
Gains were extended around midday as traders cited a report
which said that the European Central Bank may consider
restarting covered bond purchases, but there was no comment from
an ECB spokesman about it.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index jumped 4.6 percent
to become the top performer, after European officials said they
were working on ways to boost the 440 billion-euro European
Financial Stability Fund (EFSF) to help tackle the crisis.
"The market is just latching onto hope that authorities will
make positive decisions over the next weeks," said Richard
Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, which has $245
billion of assets under management.
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo which has sold off 37.8
percent since late July as worries about the debt crisis have
shifted focus to Italy, was up 8.1 percent to become a stand-out
riser in Europe on the news.
The bank also got a boost from a media report that said it
could avoid tapping the wholesale funding market for the next
two years if market conditions worsened.
The Italian FTSE MIB, up 4.4 percent, was outperforming the
other peripheral exchanges, due to the strong performance in
banking stocks and also due to a technical rebound as it neared
"oversold" territory.
Its 14-day relative strength index was at 31.3 -- 30 or
below is considered oversold.
French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale
were also in the top performers list and gained 8.2
percent and 7.9 percent respectively, supported as well by a
media report that said France could use a support mechanism set
up in 2008 to shore up banks' capital bases.
"Considering recent French bank funding concerns, though we
believe further stress is required before action is taken, we
expect France could lead a capital injection across all French
banks," JP Morgan analysts said in a note.
By 1127 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 2.6 percent at 904.90 points
extending the previous session's gains on hopes of a coordinated
action plan.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main
fear gauge, however, was only down 0.7 percent and is still up
34.8 percent this month.
The higher the volatility index, the lower investor appetite
for risk.
PLAN LACKS DETAIL
Analysts said the gains were only likely to be a relief
rally and there was a lack of detail about how the new measures
would be achieved.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's highlighted another problem
by suggesting that any move to increase the rescue fund could
spark ratings downgrades.
"We are not reading that much into the market moves, the
ratings agency are sceptical about expanding the EFSF and there
are possible implications of rating cuts. There are so many
buts, we remain cautious on financials," Batty said.
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)