* FTSEurofirst 300 ends up 1.8 pct; volatility up 1.5 pct

* Insurers, banks get debt-action fillip

* Miners hit again; copper hits 14-mth low

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Sept 26 Banks and insurers led European shares higher on Monday as expectations for fresh political and central bank action to stem contagion from any Greek default gave a shot in the arm to both sectors, even as recession fears continued to hit miners.

Talk of a bigger than expected European Central Bank rate cut next month and further liquidity boosting operations helped underpin the gains, although the rate talk was downplayed and detail on other possible actions was scant.

That followed weekend talk suggesting policymakers were drawing up plans to boost the size of the regional bailout fund, halve Greece's debts and recapitalise European banks, although the reports were downplayed on Monday by officials.

Concerns about the political hurdles facing any fresh policy change prompted a pullback from the highs by the close, however, while a slide in U.S. home sales to a six-month low compounded the move.

Robert Quinn, chief European equity strategist at Standard & Poor's, said: "what was striking for me today was we've seen a lot of sold-off insurers and banks do well today, but at the same time the growth stocks are the ones getting bashed."

While fresh policy moves such as an upsizing of the bailout fund would be helpful to the market, it is likely too late to stop a recession, Quinn said, although "what it might do is cap the depth of the recession."

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index and Insurance index led sectoral gainers, up 3.8 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively, with Italian banks including Intesa Saopaolo , up 8.3 percent, among the top gainers.

The gains for both indexes, while solid, come against the backdrop of sharp year-to-date falls, of 35 percent for the banks and 23 percent for the insurers, against 20 percent for the STOXX 600

Sudhir Roc-Sennett, senior portfolio adviser at Vontobel Asset Management US, a subsidiary of the Vontobel Group of Switzerland, which has $17 billion in assets under management, said they had been out of European financials since 2008 and had no plans to return in the short-term.

Roc-Sennett said they have held HSBC and Standard Chartered at times over the past 2 years as they view them as Asian banks, but have no other banking sector exposure. In addition, he mentioned they have "lightened up significantly" on their exposure to the insurance sector.

"We don't understand why people are getting so surprised about the current environment; it (the scale of the problem) has been blatantly obvious for the last two years," he said.

Roc-Sennett said their investment approach targeted firms capable of generating stable earnings growth over the longer term, with current holdings including Nestle , British American Tobacco and Danone .

By the close, the FTSEurofirst 300 had added 1.8 percent to end at 897.58 points, following a 0.8 percent gain on Friday. The index remains down 20 percent year-to-date, however.

VOL ATTRACTION

In spite of the solid gain for cash equities, volatility as measured by the Euro STOXX Volatility Index , which normally has an inverse relationship to the cash market, actually rose.

The index, based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 index, ended the day up 1.5 percent at 49.29. The higher the index, the lower investors' risk appetite.

For Tim Bevan, head of UK direct market access sales at Russian investment bank Otkritie, the increase in volatility since the start of the year was providing opportunities for arbitrageurs, particularly around the banks.

"Whenever you get volatility, you get dislocation, so related assets that should trade in line instead trade out of line, that's when you come in and get your position on," he said.

One example, Bevan said, was a financial sector exchange-traded fund against the underlying basket of shares.

