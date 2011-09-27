* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes up 4.6 percent
* Biggest one-day percentage gain since May 2010
* On track to make largest weekly gain since July 2010
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Sept 27 European shares jumped on
Tuesday to make their largest percentage gain since May 2010 and
on track to make their biggest weekly gain since July 2010 on
hopes policymakers were putting together measures to help ease
the region's debt crisis.
The plan lacked any clear detail, however, and there were
concerns over how policymakers would implement it. Some analysts
put the gains down to a relief rally and the key FTSEurofirst
300 index remained in bear market territory.
Bank stocks featured among the best performers, with the
STOXX Europe 600 banks index up 6.8 percent, continuing
their gains for the third consecutive session on the optimism of
a coordinated action plan. They are still down 30.4 percent so
far this year.
French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale
, which have heavy exposure to sovereign debt in Greece
and Italy, were the stand out gainers and rose 16.8 percent and
14.2 percent respectively.
The stocks have fallen sharply since late July, with BNP
Paribas down 38.4 percent and Societe Generale 46.2 percent
lower due to concerns about slowing growth and worries they
could be hit by a funding squeeze if the debt crisis worsened.
Helping boost market sentiment was talk that policymakers
were preparing to leverage up the European Financial Stability
Fund (EFSF), even though Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman of
euro zone finance ministers, said the volume of the rescue fund
would not be increased.
Also helping to support confidence was talk that the
European Central Bank was keeping its options open for a rate
cut as well as increasing its liquidity provisions by offering
banks struggling with fund raising one-year limit free loans.
"We are rallying based on the plan as it looks like
politicians are beginning to take things seriously," said David
Coombs, fund manager at Rathbone Brothers, which has $23.6
billion under management.
But the plan lacked any firm proposals and any changes made
to the rescue fund would have to go through a lengthy approval
process, and borrowing more without increasing the size of it
could potentially weaken the balance sheets of the stronger
nations.
"It is a plan that has not been agreed yet and I am not sure
it is all deliverable. I am not increasing my equity positions
on the back of this news, there is still uncertainty out there
and at some stage the market will reflect this," Coombs said.
He said he only had some exposure to German equities and had
been out of all other euro zone equities for 18 months.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 4.6 percent at 938.38 points -- its biggest one
day percentage rise since May 2010 and third consecutive day of
gains.
Trading was active on the index, with volume more than its
90-day daily average, while the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index
, Europe's main fear gauge fell 7.6 percent, but it was
still on track to end the month 27.7 percent higher.
The higher the volatility index, the lower investor appetite
for risk.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was also on track to end the week
higher 4.7 percent, its largest jump since July 2010 after a 5.9
percent drop in the previous week.
But the index has lost 21.3 percent since February leaving
it still in bear market territory on worries about slowing
growth and fears of a Greek default, while rising bond yields in
Spain and Italy had triggered concerns the euro zone sovereign
debt is spreading to other countries.
TAIL-RISK
Fund firm Gateway Investment Advisors, which manages $8
billion in assets also said the European debt crisis is the
primary tail-risk affecting equities in Europe and also
globally.
That tail-risk has been a key driver of increased
volatility, which the firm's index hedging strategy -- selling
index call options and buying puts -- seeks to smooth out.
"The Greek problem is everyone's problem, and relying on
traditional ways to manage risk just hasn't worked. It didn't
work in 2008 and it doesn't work today," Rogers said, citing the
increasing cross-correlation among assets.
"You can't just say 'well I'm going to have a diversified
portfolio of stocks around the world and because of those
geographic locations, that's going to be the risk reducing
method," he added.
($1 = 0.643 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................