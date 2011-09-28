(Refiles to add first name in quote, paragraph 19)

LONDON, Sept 27 European shares jumped on Tuesday to make their largest percentage gain since May 2010 and on track to make their biggest weekly gain since July 2010 on hopes policymakers were putting together measures to help ease the region's debt crisis.

The plan lacked any clear detail, however, and there were concerns over how policymakers would implement it. Some analysts put the gains down to a relief rally and the key FTSEurofirst 300 index remained in bear market territory.

Bank stocks featured among the best performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 banks index up 6.8 percent, continuing their gains for the third consecutive session on the optimism of a coordinated action plan. They are still down 30.4 percent so far this year.

French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale , which have heavy exposure to sovereign debt in Greece and Italy, were the stand out gainers and rose 16.8 percent and 14.2 percent respectively.

The stocks have fallen sharply since late July, with BNP Paribas down 38.4 percent and Societe Generale 46.2 percent lower due to concerns about slowing growth and worries they could be hit by a funding squeeze if the debt crisis worsened.

Helping boost market sentiment was talk that policymakers were preparing to leverage up the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF), even though Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, said the volume of the rescue fund would not be increased.

Also helping to support confidence was talk that the European Central Bank was keeping its options open for a rate cut as well as increasing its liquidity provisions by offering banks struggling with fund raising one-year limit free loans.

"We are rallying based on the plan as it looks like politicians are beginning to take things seriously," said David Coombs, fund manager at Rathbone Brothers, which has $23.6 billion under management.

But the plan lacked any firm proposals and any changes made to the rescue fund would have to go through a lengthy approval process, and borrowing more without increasing the size of it could potentially weaken the balance sheets of the stronger nations.

"It is a plan that has not been agreed yet and I am not sure it is all deliverable. I am not increasing my equity positions on the back of this news, there is still uncertainty out there and at some stage the market will reflect this," Coombs said.

He said he only had some exposure to German equities and had been out of all other euro zone equities for 18 months.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 4.6 percent at 938.38 points -- its biggest one day percentage rise since May 2010 and third consecutive day of gains.

Trading was active on the index, with volume more than its 90-day daily average, while the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main fear gauge fell 7.6 percent, but it was still on track to end the month 27.7 percent higher.

The higher the volatility index, the lower investor appetite for risk.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was also on track to end the week higher 4.7 percent, its largest jump since July 2010 after a 5.9 percent drop in the previous week.

But the index has lost 21.3 percent since February leaving it still in bear market territory on worries about slowing growth and fears of a Greek default, while rising bond yields in Spain and Italy had triggered concerns the euro zone sovereign debt is spreading to other countries.

TAIL-RISK

Fund firm Gateway Investment Advisors, which manages $8 billion in assets also said the European debt crisis is the primary tail-risk affecting equities in Europe and also globally.

That tail-risk has been a key driver of increased volatility, which the firm's index hedging strategy -- selling index call options and buying puts -- seeks to smooth out.

"The Greek problem is everyone's problem, and relying on traditional ways to manage risk just hasn't worked. It didn't work in 2008 and it doesn't work today," said Patrick Rogers, president and chief executive of the firm, citing the increasing cross-correlation among assets.

