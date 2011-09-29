* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.3 pct

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Sept 29 European stocks dipped on Thursday, led lower by cyclical shares on nagging concerns over the global economy, eclipsing a rally in banking shares helped by the German parliament's green light to new powers for dealing with the euro zone's crisis.

Investors were also rattled by results of a bond auction in Italy, reviving worries over the country's ability to deal with its public debt pile. The yield on Italy's 10-year bond rose to a new euro lifetime high of 5.86 percent at the auction.

At 1140 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 926.03 points, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.3 percent at 2,183.15 points.

The FTSEurofirst 300 and the Euro STOXX 50 have gained 9 percent and 13 percent respectively since hitting floors last week, as expectations that euro zone leaders would take bold action to resolve the region's debt crisis prompted investors to scoop up battered shares of financial institutions.

BNP Paribas was up 5.5 percent on Thursday, while Commerzbank gained 5.3 percent.

"The long-only money is coming in. The rally this week is to a big extent about long-only investors taking positions, saying they are happy with these valuations, and probably holding them for a meaningful period of time," a London-based analyst said.

The sharp drop in banking shares during the past two months has brought valuation ratios for French lenders --among the most hit by fears of a Greek debt default-- to extremely depressed levels, with price-to-book ratios for BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole around 0.3 and forward price-to-earnings ratios around 4, among the lowest ratios in European equities.

"Equity valuations are getting increasingly attractive, but that's not enough to eclipse all the risks. Deviations from fair values won't be corrected in a matter of weeks. We still have a cautious stance on stocks," said Arthur van Slooten, strategist at Societe Generale CIB.

"We need clear improvement on the way the euro zone deals with its debt crisis. We need more than just a rate cut from the ECB, we need European leaders to take up the challenge," he said.

Societe Generale CIB's strategy team favours U.S. investment-grade corporate credit over equities, Van Slooten said, as "corporate bonds offer better protection than equities".

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX index flat, and France's CAC 40 up 0.1 percent.

Rio Tinto was down 2.3 percent, BP down 2.4 percent and Michelin down 4.6 percent.

Despite the sharp market rally of the last few days, Vincent Ganne, technical analyst at TradingSat, remains cautious.

"Below 2,500 points, the trend remains bearish for the Euro STOXX 50. On the short term, I can't see how U.S. stock indexes can move higher because they are back at strong resistance levels. If they fail to break above them, this rally in Europe will turn out to be a bull trap," he said.

The Euro STOXX 50 will face resistance at 2,221.12 points, which represents a one-month high hit on Wednesday, and at 2,273.39 points, the index's 50-day moving average.

On the downside, the index will face support at 2,153.81 points, the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement from the relief rally started on Friday. Below that, the next support level will be at 2,112.16 points, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement.

