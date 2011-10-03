* Greek will miss deficit target for 2011, 2012
* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 2 pct on Greek default worries
* Banks among the top losers, Dexia down sharply
By Dominic Lau
LONDON, Oct 3 European shares fell sharply on
Monday morning after draft budget figures showed Greece would
miss its deficit targets this year and next, which might result
in it seeking more bailout funds from international lenders.
However, other euro zone governments, faced with domestic
opposition, may be unwilling to step in and fill the gap,
raising the prospect Greek bondholders, mainly financial
institutions, would need to take a bigger haircut than that
previously agreed.
Should Greece fail to get additional financing from
international lenders or if the private sector failed to agree
to a bigger haircut, or writedown, on its debt, it might be
forced to default.
Banks , down 3.4 percent, underperformed the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index . The banking sector
has fallen a third in value this year.
Highlighting the problem for financial institutions, Belgian
and French finance ministers were due to meet on Monday to
discuss ways to shore up the balance sheet of financial services
group Dexia , whose shares lost 8.1 percent.
Among other top losers in the banking sector were
Commerzbank and Societe Generale , down 5.7
and 6.7 percent respectively.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 2 percent at 904.98 points by 0840 GMT, after losing
nearly 17 percent in July-September, its biggest quarterly loss
since late 2008.
"The fact that they are at least acknowledging the size of
the problem as such, that they need such a large package, is a
positive sign. Ultimately, Greece would need to see its debt
written down by more and with that you need probably some kind
of shoring up of the banking sector," said Alec Letchfield,
chief investment officer at HSBC Asset Management.
"But the problem you would then have is to get the 17 (euro
zone) governments together to agree on something. It is very
difficult to do that ... Until we get a bigger and better
package coming through trading will remain volatile and often
capped."
Letchfield said some defensive shares were getting
expensive. The MSCI healthcare sector, for instance, was more
expensive than the MSCI Europe index . According to
Thomson Reuters Datastream, the healthcare sector carried a
one-year forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.2 versus
the MSCI Europe's 8.8.
Within the healthcare sector, Essilor International
, Synthes , Straumann and Sonova
had 12-month forward P/E ratios above 18, while
AstraZeneca was the cheapest with a forward P/E of 7,
followed by Celesio (CLSGn.DE) at 7.2.
Automakers , among the cyclical sectors whose
performance is highly correlated with economic growth, fell 3.8
percent on Monday, with BMW down 5.7 percent.
UBS economist Larry Hatheway did not expect much relief from
uncertainties in the euro zone in the coming months.
"Policy responses will remain mostly monetary, in the form
of rate cuts and a further easing of liquidity conditions for
banks," he said in a note, adding the European Central Bank was
likely to cut interest rates by 0.5 percentage point on
Thursday.
"After national parliaments complete ratification of the
expanded EFSF (bailout fund) mandated by mid-October, (we)
expect more wrangling and uncertainty about how to bolster
Europe's financial sector."
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , the euro zone's
fear gauge, rose 5.6 percent to hit a one-week high, indicating
investor wariness of the situation.
(Editing by Dan Lalor)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................