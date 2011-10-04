* FTSEurofirst drops 3.3 percent
* Dexia down 15.2 pct as break-up looms
* Deustche Bank down 6.2 pct after outlook cut
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Oct 4 European shares took another
hit on Tuesday on fears Franco-Belgian bank Dexia may need to be
rescued due to its exposure to Greek debt in what investors see
as evidence of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis spreading to
the banking sector.
At the same time euro zone finance ministers are reviewing
the size of the private sector's involvement in a second
international bailout package for Greece, a move that could
undermine the aid programme and hasten the threat of a Greek
default.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 3.3 percent at 882.20 points at 1207 GMT, while the
STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 4.8 percent.
The index, which has lost more than 36 percent so far this
year, dipped after Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) cut its outlook.
Traders said the cut was flagged last week by several media and
most of it was priced in. Deutsche Banks shares lost 6 percent
and are down 38 percent so far this year.
Shares in Dexia dropped as much as 38 percent and
stood almost a fifth lower, valuing its equity at less than 2.5
billion euros ($3.3 billion) according to Reuters data.
That contrasts with Dexia's holding of 3.8 billion euros of
Greek sovereign bonds at the end of June, and total credit risk
exposure to the country of 4.8 billion euros.
"What you are now beginning to see is they (investors) are
now picking out the banks. Dexia is the weakest," said Justin
Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management.
Adding to worries was an increase in the use of the ECB
overnight deposit facility by banks, which jumped to 209.3
billion euros. This is money banks deposit with the ECB rather
than lending it to other banks and is therefore an important
indicator of lack of trust in the financial sector.
"It's the first time since July 2010 that it is more than
200 billion euros," a German trader said. "This is weighing on
the euro," he added. The euro fell as low as $1.3144, a
nine-month trough. It also fell to a 10-year low of 100.78 yen
.
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 , France's CAC40
and Germany's DAX fell 3.4 to 4.1 percent.
The 30-day implied volatility for Britain's FTSE 100
and Spain's IBEX 35 rose to three-week highs on Monday,
while that for Germany's DAX , France's CAC 40 ,
Italy's FTSE MIB and Sweden's OMX S30 climbed
to one-week highs, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed,
indicating investors' wariness.
"As fears over of Greece contagion spread and the growth
story in China continues apace, we are seeing a major shift in
people's perception of the investment world order, said Ash
Misra, Head of Investment, Lloyds TSB Private Banking.
"Developed markets no longer equate to low-risk in the eyes
of many investors and many are becoming more open to emerging
market alternatives."
Investors are also casting an eye on news from the central
banks. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke will testify on the
economic outlook before the Joint Economic Committee in
Washington at 1400 GMT.
ECB president Jean-Claude Trichet will give an introductory
statement at the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and
Monetary Affairs at 1300 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Brian Gorman in London; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................
($1 = 0.753 Euros)