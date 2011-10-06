* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1.5 percent, up for 2nd day
* Technical outlook improves, key index retests 50-day MA
* Banks, miners among top gainers; focus on rate decisions
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 6 European equities extended the
previous session's strong gains on Thursday on hopes officials
would intensify their efforts to support Europe's financial
sector, while latest data raised hopes that the U.S. economy
might avoid slipping into recession.
Banks gained further and featured among the top risers after
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the
European Union's executive was proposing member states should
take coordinated action to recapitalise banks.
"It makes a lot of sense," Henk Potts, equity strategist at
Barclays Wealth, said.
"It could certainly reduce some of the fears of investors in
relation to the financial sector. A half-hearted approach so far
has done little to calm market nerves and one would suggest that
a solution has got to be through a pan-European body."
The STOXX Europe 600 banking index was up 3.1
percent following a jump of 4.6 percent in the previous session
after European finance ministers agreed to safeguard banks and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her government was ready to
capitalise its banks if needed.
But European banks are still down 31 percent this year on
concerns about the sector's exposure to debt-stricken countries
such as Greece, which could default on its debt obligations.
"Significant talk of bank recapitalisation is certainly the
driving factor behind positive sentiment," said Keith Bowman,
equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"But there is still a lot of uncertainty. Speed is of the
essence and that would make a difference. If we see another week
or so go by without some significant step forward, that is
likely to inject nerves back into the markets."
Analysts said that European policymakers had started to
realise the significance of taking urgent actions to resolve the
debt problem, which has potential to spark a banking crisis and
push the global economy into recession.
The European Banking Authority said it was reviewing capital
buffers held by banks but was not announcing a new round of
stress tests for lenders.
Crisis-stricken Dexia , which hit record lows this
week, fell 6.8 percent. Its board will meet in Paris on Saturday
to vote on a break-up plan.
At 0945 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.5 percent at 930.51 points after
surging 3.3 percent in the previous session. Miners
jumped 3.8 percent, tracking strong metals prices on improved
demand outlook for industrial metals.
TECHNICALS IMPROVE
Analysts said the outlook for the euro zone's blue chip Euro
STOXX 50 index had improved in a meaningful way. The
index was up 1.9 percent at 2,219.65 points.
"The index has formed a small double-bottom at 1,995 and
this fact, coupled with the appearance of bullish divergence on
the momentum indicators, gives the impression that short-term
support has been found," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst
at Charles Stanley.
The index was testing its 50-day moving average, the first
time since July, and a move through the level would add to
confidence, he added.
Fund managers said investors should focus on quality stocks
in this volatile trading environment.
"Consumer staples are a great bet at the moment. We had a
lot of pressure from commodity prices and that is stabilising,"
said Richard Greenwood, fund manager at Bedlam Asset Management,
which manages about $700 million.
"Companies such as German detergent and glue maker Henkel
(HNKG_p.DE) can offset any short term commodity cost pressure
with long-term brand value."
Greenwood said he was also interested in niche engineering
and equipment manufacturers and recently bought LEM Holding
, which produces current and voltage transducers, and
British technology firm Smiths Group .
Investors awaited rate decisions from the European Central
Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE). Both the central banks
are widely expected to keep rates unchanged. The BoE, however,
is edging towards launching a fresh round of asset buying to
shield the economy from the debt crisis.
Focus remained on macroeconomic numbers, especially on
Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls figures, after data on Wednesday
showed growth in the U.S. service sector was steady in September
and private hiring picked up. .
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)