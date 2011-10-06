* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1.5 percent, up for 2nd day

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Oct 6 European equities extended the previous session's strong gains on Thursday on hopes officials would intensify their efforts to support Europe's financial sector, while latest data raised hopes that the U.S. economy might avoid slipping into recession.

Banks gained further and featured among the top risers after European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the European Union's executive was proposing member states should take coordinated action to recapitalise banks.

"It makes a lot of sense," Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth, said.

"It could certainly reduce some of the fears of investors in relation to the financial sector. A half-hearted approach so far has done little to calm market nerves and one would suggest that a solution has got to be through a pan-European body."

The STOXX Europe 600 banking index was up 3.1 percent following a jump of 4.6 percent in the previous session after European finance ministers agreed to safeguard banks and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her government was ready to capitalise its banks if needed.

But European banks are still down 31 percent this year on concerns about the sector's exposure to debt-stricken countries such as Greece, which could default on its debt obligations.

"Significant talk of bank recapitalisation is certainly the driving factor behind positive sentiment," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"But there is still a lot of uncertainty. Speed is of the essence and that would make a difference. If we see another week or so go by without some significant step forward, that is likely to inject nerves back into the markets."

Analysts said that European policymakers had started to realise the significance of taking urgent actions to resolve the debt problem, which has potential to spark a banking crisis and push the global economy into recession.

The European Banking Authority said it was reviewing capital buffers held by banks but was not announcing a new round of stress tests for lenders.

Crisis-stricken Dexia , which hit record lows this week, fell 6.8 percent. Its board will meet in Paris on Saturday to vote on a break-up plan.

At 0945 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.5 percent at 930.51 points after surging 3.3 percent in the previous session. Miners jumped 3.8 percent, tracking strong metals prices on improved demand outlook for industrial metals.

TECHNICALS IMPROVE

Analysts said the outlook for the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index had improved in a meaningful way. The index was up 1.9 percent at 2,219.65 points.

"The index has formed a small double-bottom at 1,995 and this fact, coupled with the appearance of bullish divergence on the momentum indicators, gives the impression that short-term support has been found," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.

The index was testing its 50-day moving average, the first time since July, and a move through the level would add to confidence, he added.

Fund managers said investors should focus on quality stocks in this volatile trading environment.

"Consumer staples are a great bet at the moment. We had a lot of pressure from commodity prices and that is stabilising," said Richard Greenwood, fund manager at Bedlam Asset Management, which manages about $700 million.

"Companies such as German detergent and glue maker Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) can offset any short term commodity cost pressure with long-term brand value."

Greenwood said he was also interested in niche engineering and equipment manufacturers and recently bought LEM Holding , which produces current and voltage transducers, and British technology firm Smiths Group .

Investors awaited rate decisions from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE). Both the central banks are widely expected to keep rates unchanged. The BoE, however, is edging towards launching a fresh round of asset buying to shield the economy from the debt crisis.

Focus remained on macroeconomic numbers, especially on Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls figures, after data on Wednesday showed growth in the U.S. service sector was steady in September and private hiring picked up. .

