* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct

* Key US jobs data awaited

* UK banks drop after Moody's credit downgrade

* Valuation ratios at lowest levels since 2009

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Oct 7 European shares edged up on Friday ahead of a key U.S. labour report that may show whether the world's biggest economy is headed for a recession, and after two days of sharp gains on optimism for bank recapitalisation.

U.S. employment likely grew only modestly in September, with hiring too weak to pull down a lofty jobless rate and dispel recession fears. The data is due at 1230 GMT.

"Anything (in the U.S. data) that looks negative could reverse the relief rally, though it's likely to be an inconclusive number," Bill Blain, strategist at NewEdge Group in London, said, adding he was sceptical about the main driver of the rally.

"There is no plan to recapitalise the banks. All there is, is chitter-chatter. The equity markets are phenomenally stupid. The market is hearing what it wants to hear."

European governments are simultaneously contemplating making banks take a bigger writedown on Greek debt, taxing their financial transactions and boosting their capital base.

At 1102 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 941.79 points, having hit a five-week closing high on Thursday. It is down more than 16 percent in 2011.

Although euro zone banks retained some of the gains made this week after sharp bounces from weakness, two UK banks fell after Moody's downgraded their credit ratings. Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group fell 3.5 and 3.6 percent respectively

Trading volume on RBS was about 74 percent of the 30-day average by midday.

"I was surprised to see the UK banks getting hit by Moody's -- they took the hit early and to me look a lot better (than euro zone banks). I'd buy RBS before I buy any European bank at the moment," Blain said.

TRADING RANGE

"European equities are in another unnatural trading range," Citigroup strategists said in a note, adding a break to the downside "requires disorderly euro area debt default, banking collapse in Europe or global recession".

They said upside would require "a lot of hard work from policymakers and politicians and an orderly end-game to this stage of the euro area sovereign debt crisis".

Citi said it backed the latter scenario.

The European benchmark gained 6 percent in the previous two sessions and is on track for a second consecutive weekly gain.

It went as high as 947.52 earlier in the session and moved above its 50-day moving average for the first time since late July, breaking above the neckline of an inverse head and shoulders chart pattern shaped over the past five weeks, sending a strong bullish signal to chartists.

"European stock indexes as well as shares in a number of sectors such as banking, insurance, oil, utilities and telecoms, seem to be stabilising. This is the result of extremely low valuation," Cholet Dupont strategist Vincent Guenzi said.

The sharp losses suffered by European stocks over the past two and a half months have knocked valuation ratios to levels not seen since the heat of the financial crisis in early 2009.

(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by David Hulmes)

