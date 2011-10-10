* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.1 pct
* Telecom, utilites amongst the best performers
* Banks fall as uncertainty remains
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Oct 10 European shares rose on Monday on
track for four straight days of gains after French and German
leaders said they would come up with a plan which would include
bank recapitalisation to help ease the euro zone sovereign debt
crisis.
Defensive shares such as telecom and utilities featured
among the best performers, with the STOXX Europe 600
Telecommunications index up 0.9 percent and the STOXX
Europe 600 Utilities index rising 0.5 percent.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said they would work out a plan to recapitalise European
banks, come up with a sustainable answer to Greece and
accelerate economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20
summit in Cannes on Nov. 3-4.
No details of their plan were given, however.
"The market is looking for a road map for a solution to the
euro zone crisis. Merkel and Sarkozy details are scratchy and
investors will need to see the detail by the end of the month,"
said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments,
which has $245 billion of assets under management.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index , however, was among
the worst performers as traders were sceptical about the French
and German plan. It fell 1.1 percent.
The bank index is down 31.3 percent for the year as worries
have intensified about global growth and contagion in the euro
zone debt crisis.
"Although it is positive, the issue is how much extra
capital do the banks need. Any bailouts may mean a further hit
to equity holders. We still need to see the extent of potential
losses," Batty added.
Standard Life Investments remained underweight on financial
equities.
French banks Credit Agricole , BNP Paribas
and Societe Generale , which have high
exposure to euro zone sovereign debt, particularly Italy, were
standout losers and fell 2.5 to 3.6 percent on the concerns over
the lack of details.
BNP Paribas and Societe Generale were also being hit after
media reports over the weekend said they could seek to raise a
combined 11 billion euros ($14.8 billion), but both banks denied
any plans.
Fears about the strength of European banks have been stoked
thanks to the rescue of Franco-Belgian bank Dexia . On
Monday the board agreed for its Belgian banking division to be
nationalised.
Greek banks dropped 10.5 percent to find themselves also
among the worst performers on worries about the use of a rescue
fund for Proton Bank PRBr.AT.
Erste Group Bank dropped 10.6 percent to become
one of the worst performers after emerging Europe's
second-biggest lender said it sees 2010 net loss of 700-800
million euros.
By 0830 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 0.1 percent at 948.60 points after
hitting a five-week closing high on Friday following
better-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payroll data.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , a key gauge of
Europe's investor fear was up 0.7 percent after falling 4.9
percent in the previous session.
The higher the volatility index, the lower investor appetite
for risk.
The benchmark pushed higher above a key resistance level,
formed by its 50-day moving average at 937.24 points.
But resistance was seen for the index at the 38.2 percent
Fibonacci Retracement of its sell-off from February to
September, or 980.52 points.
GAINS SHORT-LIVED
Without any firm details of the plan and with Fitch
downgrading Italy's and Spain's sovereign credit rating late on
Friday, traders thought the euro zone debt crisis was far from
over.
"I do not think it is as jolly as it looks and there is still
going to be uncertainty hanging over the market," Joe Rundle,
head of trading at ETX Capital, said.
"Although they are trying to put on a common front, it is
very difficult to get deals done."
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)