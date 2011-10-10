* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 pct, ahead for fourth straight
session
* Signs of trend reversal in Bunds, volatility fuel stock
rally
* Investors book profits on number of banks after gains
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 10 European stocks rose on Monday, as
a renewed pledge by France and Germany to come up with a plan by
the end of the month to tackle the euro zone debt crisis and
support the region's banks helped the market extend its sharp
rally into a fourth session.
However, mounting expectation of a wave of recapitalisation
in the banking sector as well as Erste Group Bank's
warning that it would make a big loss this year prompted
investors to book a portion of the recent strong gains made on
banking stocks.
At 1116 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.8 percent at 954.97 points. The
benchmark index has gained nearly 9 percent since reaching a low
last Tuesday.
The index's next resistance levels are at 978.57 points,
which represents a high reached on Sept. 1, and 983.41 points,
the 50 percent retracement of the July 22-Sept. 23 nosedive.
"We're getting signals on a lot of fronts that the end of
the crisis is coming. The rally in Bunds is exhausted, shaping
up a triple-top pattern on the chart, and we're getting a 'sell'
signal on the volatility," said Valerie Gastaldy, head of
Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By Day.
Bund futures FGBLc1 fell below 135 and hit their lowest
level since early September on Monday, after failing to
convincingly break above 139 in three occasions over the past
month, signalling a potential change in trend.
European stocks and Bunds tend to move in opposite
directions, with the 25-day rolling correlation between the
broad STOXX 600 index and Bunds futures at -0.78 on
Monday.
VOLATILITY RECEDES
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main
"fear gauge" known as the VSTOXX index, dropped to its lowest
level since early September and broke out of an ascending
triangle chart pattern, invalidating the figure that had been
pointing towards a sharp rise in volatility.
The index, which measures the cost of protecting against a
decline in shares on the Euro STOXX 50 index , was
down 3.3 percent at 39.23, moving below the key level of 40.
"The bottom line for European equities is that banking
stocks have recently shown resilience despite that nothing has
really changed on the news front," Gastaldy said.
"The question now is: is this the start of a bear market
rally that will last for a few weeks, or is it the start of a
trend that could go on for six months? It too early to say."
Shares of Erste Group Bank tumbled 14 percent after the East
European lender warned it would post a big loss on the year and
will not pay a dividend after taking hits on its foreign
currency loans in Hungary and euro zone sovereign debt.
Societe Generale was down 0.4 percent, HSBC
down 0.2 percent and UBS down 0.3 percent, as
investors booked recent lofty gains. Europe's STOXX banking
index has surged 17 percent since hitting a low in late
September.
Over the weekend, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy said they would work out a plan to
recapitalise European banks, come up with a sustainable answer
to Greece and accelerate economic coordination in the euro zone
by a G20 summit in Cannes on Nov. 3-4.
"Recapitalising the banks would be a strong signal sent to
the market, even if banks don't necessarily need fresh funds,"
KBL Richelieu analyst Benoit de Broissia said.
"It would help ease the tensions and restore investors'
confidence in the sector. The best solution would certainly be
an investment from states in the form of preferred shares that
could be bought back when things settle down."
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Additional reporting by Dominic
Lau in London and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier in Paris; Editing
by Hans-Juergen Peters)