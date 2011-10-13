* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.4 pct
* Indexes run into big resistance levels after sharp rally
* French banks hit by renewed worries over Italy, Greece
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 13 European stocks were lower around
midday Thursday, as the region's benchmark indexes ran into
strong resistance levels following a steep one-week rally, while
weakening Chinese trade data stoke worries over the outlook of
the global economy.
European Central Bank comment about the impact on the euro
and the region's banks of involving bondholders in euro zone
bailouts also hit sentiment.
The ECB said forcing private bondholders to accept losses on
euro zone sovereign debt could damage the currency's reputation.
"It is not really new, but it highlights the divergences
between governments and the ECB that may hold up bank
recapitalisation plans," a Paris-based trader said.
At 1135 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1 percent at 967.03 points, following a
12 percent rise in a week.
The index inched higher earlier in the session but ran into
strong resistance at 983.4 points, which represents the
mid-point of the nosedive from late-July to late-September.
Cyclical shares such as heavyweight miners dropped, with
Xstrata down 4.3 percent and Antofagasta down
4.9 percent after data showed China's trade surplus narrowed for
a second straight month in September with both imports and
exports lower than expected.
FRENCH BANKING STOCKS UNDER RENEWED PRESSURE
Investors' focus was also on the results of Italy's debt
auction, at which the yield on the 5-year BTP bonds fell to 5.32
percent from 5.6 percent a month ago, but it failed to reassure
investors over the country's finances.
French banks, among the biggest holders of Italian debt,
were taking a hit, with BNP Paribas down 7.7 percent
and Societe Generale down 4.7 percent, while Italian
lender UniCredit fell 5.5 percent.
Adding to the jitters on French banking stocks, a French
finance ministry source told Reuters that France believes losses
for private investors in Greek debt in a second financing
package for Athens will be above the 21 percent initially
agreed.
"It's all about investors' psychology and not facts at the
moment. The excessive euphoria in the past week's rally is
similar to the excessive panic during the summer," said David
Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities
in Paris.
"At this point, we have taken profits off the table, and we
play very short-term moves using leveraged equity options, but
that's it for now. We should get better entry points for stocks
later on," he said.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 1.4 percent at 2,338.29 points, after briefly crossing
above the 50 percent retracement of the slump of the past few
months, a key resistance level.
The index, in a downward mood since the first quarter, was
also testing the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the fall
from the year's high in mid-February, a longer-term resistance
level.
"The pros and cons of the immediate pursuit of the recent
trend are fairly balanced. We have no 'sell' signal, but the
resistance reached are important levels," said Valerie Gastaldy,
head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By Day.
Around Europe, the UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.9
percent, Germany's DAX index down 1.2 percent, and
France's CAC 40 down 1.1 percent.
Italian utility major Enel fell 3.3 percent on
fears over the group's dividend after Chief Executive Fulvio
Conti told Bloomberg in an interview that its dividend was under
review because of a one-off tax.
A spokesman for the company said the dividend policy
remained unchanged, though the full-year dividend could be
affected by the one-off energy tax introduced earlier this year.
"This is a big reminder that dividends in the sector are
under increasing pressure. Better switch to telcos if you want
to play the dividend theme," a Paris-based trader said.
E.ON (EONGn.DE) was down 3.4 percent and EDF down
1.1 percent.
Bucking the trend, telecom gear maker Alcatel-Lucent
surged 10 percent, with traders citing short covering
after the Financial Times said the company will sell its Genesys
Laboratories unit, which makes equipment for the call center
business, for $1.5 billion.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; graphics by Scott Barber in
London; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)