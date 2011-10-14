* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.7 percent
* Google boosts tech stocks
* Banks hit after ratings worries
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Oct 14 European shares rose on Friday,
boosted by better-than-expected results from Google and
forecast beating earnings news from Syngenta
offsetting weakness in banks after fresh ratings agency actions
weighed on the sector.
Technology stocks were given a boost after impressive
results from Google with the STOXX Europe 600
Technology index rising 1 percent.
The world's largest agrochemicals company, Syngenta, rose
4.2 percent to become one of the biggest gainers in Europe after
third-quarter sales jumped 21 percent due to strong demand in
Latin America.
"The numbers we had overnight have been okay in the United
States and Syngenta have been quite good," Andrea Williams, who
manages $2.1 billion in assets for Royal London Asset
Management, said. "We have been adding Syngenta."
"Away from the banks the market wants to rally... we still
have not solved Greece... and the danger is Spain still needs to
inject money into its banking system," Williams said.
Banks were the worst performers after Fitch Ratings cut UBS
long-term issuer default rating and placed seven other
U.S. and European banks on credit watch negative due to
challenges in the economy and financial markets.
The European banks Fitch put on review included BNP Paribas
, Credit Suisse Group AG , Deutsche Bank AG
(DBKGn.DE), Societe Generale and Barclays Bank
.
Societe Generale was hit the most, down 4.2 percent to
become the worst performers in Europe after being put on review,
while Deutsche Bank followed closely behind down 3.3 percent.
UBS was another standout loser, down 2.8 percent after the
Swiss bank's long-term issuer default rating was lowered to A
from A+.
By 0832 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 0.7 percent at 973.05 points in a
choppy session having fallen to as low 964.01 earlier.
The index, however, is still down 13.3 percent for the year
on worries about a slowdown in global growth and concerns about
contagion in the euro zone debt crisis.
The next resistance level for the FTSEurofirst 300 was seen
at its 50 percent Fibonacci retracement or 983.88 points from
its sell-off which started in July to it September low, while
support was at its 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement at 952.61.
EURO ZONE WORRIES
Adding to the worries for banks about challenges faced by
the region was a Standard and Poor downgrade of Spain's
long-term credit rating due to rising unemployment, tightening
credit and high private sector debt.
There was also nervousness ahead of a G20 meeting in Paris
to address the euro zone debt crisis. With disagreement between
policymakers on how to recapitalise banks and stabilise Greece,
a breakthrough was seen as unlikely.
French and German officials are expected to put together an
action plan to help ease the region's problems before a European
Union summit on Oct. 23, but it is likely difference between
countries are likely to emerge.
Germany is leaning towards a second round of losses for
Greek bondholders, while Paris is reticent and traders were not
convinced the market would stay higher as a result of these
differences.
"I am a bit worried about the market at these levels. It
feels a little bit high," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX
Capital, said.
"They have still not resolved the euro zone debt problem and
the U.S. economy is still floundering. Nothing has been solved."
(Editing by Mike Nesbit)