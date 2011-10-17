* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 1 percent lower

* Banks surrender gains after Schaeuble comments

* G4S falls on acquisition, rights issue

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Oct 17 European shares closed lower on Monday after German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said it was unrealistic to expect a definitive solution to the euro zone debt crisis at an EU summit this weekend.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares fell 1 percent to 966.04 points. Trading volume was 85 percent of the index's 30-day average.

The index, down more than 13 percent in 2011 on worries about the euro zone debt crisis and weak global growth, hit a 10-week high earlier in the session, having been boosted in recent weeks on optimism that policymakers were acting to tackle the crisis.

It turned negative after Schaeuble's remarks.

"There's a bit of a reality check going on here. European politicians like to make grandiose statements, about supporting the euro and containing the crisis," said Daniel McCormack, strategist at Macquarie.

"But now there's a realisation the detail is a bit more complicated and the solution may not satisfy markets."

Heavyweight banks were among the biggest fallers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index down 1.6 percent, with Italy's UniCredit falling 6.1 percent, though it is still up nearly 40 percent from a low it hit last month.

Banks have gained sharply in recent weeks on confidence that governments would help in recapitalising them.

"There's optimism on bank recapitalisation, but not so much on cutting sovereign debt," McCormack said.

Greek banks fell 7.3 percent, with Schaeuble remarking that there may be a need to further restructure Greece's public debt, and for the country to undertake fiscal and structural reform.

TECHNICAL LEVELS

The benchmark index fell further away from 981.9, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level of its fall from a 2011 high hit in February to a low in September.

The next support level, on this line, is the 23.6 percent retracement at 932.7.

Some stocks continue to look cheap, though strategists said the wider macroeconomic environment was prompting caution.

Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward price-to-earnings of 8.3 against a 10-year average of 13.2.

"There's a lot of undervalued equities out there at the moment," said Neil Marsh, strategist at Newedge Group.

"It's still the macro factors and the euro zone debt crisis that are driving the market, rather than stock specifics."

Among individual stocks, G4S fell 22.1 percent in volumes more than six times the 30-day average after the British security firm said it would buy Denmark's ISS in a 5.2 billion pounds ($8.2 billion) deal, which will require it to make a rights issue. (Editing by David Cowell)

============================================================ For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================

For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:.................................